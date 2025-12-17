Nigeria: Yuletide - Akwa Ibom Workers Get 13th Month Salaries, Applaud Eno

The entire civil service workforce including local government employees have received their 13th month salary tagged: "Enomber" barely eight days before Christmas as promised by Governor Umo Eno.

This was disclosed yesterday by the accountant-general (AG) of the state, Pastor Uwem Andrew Essien, who explained that the special facility was for the state civil servants to enjoy the Yuletide season with ease.

"Ahead of the Christmas celebration, Akwa Ibom workers have received their 13th month salary to enable them prepare for the universal celebration.

"The payment began today December 16, 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Umo Eno on Sunday November 30, 2025, that workers will receive their 13th month salary before December 20th," he recalled.

Meanwhile, some elated workers including Imediuwem Okon Thompson, a local government employee at Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, have applauded the Governor "for turning our earlier expected break Christmas and new year festivities into joyous occasions for our families, friends and other well - wishers. We thank the talk - and - do Governor for making positive light shines in our homes during this special season," he said.

"Since inception of the Umo led - administration in 2023, Akwa Ibom workers have consistently received the 13th month salary as well as other bonuses and welfare packages which have earned him the tag of worker - friendly Governor," Enobong Bassey, a senior civil servant at the Idongesit Nkanga State Secretariat, Uyo, added.

"May God continue to bless and keep him for civil servants and other residents of the State for always remembering the people and the travails they pass through in these hard times," Affiong Inyang, a public school teacher enthused.