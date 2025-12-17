Nigeria: Anambra Deputy Governor Laments State of Old Office

Deputy governor of Anambra state, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has said he was dumbfounded recently when he visited his former office, and, discovered the level of the dilapidation of the roof while he was using it.

Ibezim who spoke to newsmen yesterday in his new office at the new state Government House christened "Light House, Awka" hailed Governor Chukwuma Soludo over his vision.

He said that he went to inspect the ongoing reconstruction of the old Government House Awka, designated to serve as the headquarters of the state's "Solution Innovation District (SID)", and, discovered to his shock when he got to the building housing his former office that only two blocks were what the "roofing sheets" of that his old office rested on throughout the more the over three years he stayed in the building as deputy governor.

He praised the God for protecting him throughout the years he occupied the building without it collapsing on him.

"I have been in the government of the previous administration, and, I can say that His Excellency, Mr Governor Chukwuma Soludo has a great vision for our state.

"I am proud to be part of this administration. His administration will transform Anambra state into a world mega city.

"Is it in the area of road infrastructure. You can now take from any part of the state, and, within 30 and 45 minutes, you are in the state capital city, Awka.

"In the education sector, Anambra state is winning international and national awards; in the health there is no longer baby factories", he eulogised further.

Earlier the state commissioner for Information information, Dr. Law Mefor in a joint news briefing with his Entertainment and Culture counterpart, Mr. Don Onyenji, as well as, press secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime unveiled various programmes of the state government to make the Christmas festivities a huge enjoyment period for "everyone in the state".

Among the package include masquerade displays, entertainment by renowned musicians in the industry like the state-born Flavour, among others.