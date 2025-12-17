Nigeria: APC Best Brand for Electoral Victory - Gov Abdulrazaq

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the best political brand to win elections in Nigeria, referencing the impacts of economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu administration.

The governor said the APC-led central and state governments have impacted the lives of citizens through the investments in critical sectors, noting this will earn the party an electoral victory come 2027.

AbdulRazaq spoke at Kwara APC Youth Dialogue 2025" organised by the Kwara Coalition of APC Support Groups.

"The essence of this mammoth crowd of APC youth is to showcase and appreciate the achievements of the APC-led administrations in the state and at the federal levels. I can say boldly that the APC government at the centre has performed wonderfully well," he said in Ilorin at a political gathering.

"The party has invested so much in critical sectors and the party remains the best political brand to winning elections in the country."

The governor who was represented at the programme by his senior adviser/ counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu.

AbdulRazaq said his administration has continued to invest in youth and women and create enablement for them to thrive, calling on all sundry to vie for political offices of their choice.

"We are assuring Mr President that the state will continue to support his administration to achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria," he said.

The minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande hailed the developmental initiatives of Governor AbdulRazaq, and urged the people of the state to continue to support him.

He also sought their support for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027 to consolidate on the existing gains.

The state APC chairman, Prince Fagbemi, reaffirmed the commitment of their members to deliver a landslide victory in the next general elections.