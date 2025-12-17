Nigeria: 2-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Delta, 18 Kidnapped Victims Rescued

A two-month-old child has been abducted by gunmen operating with a tricycle in Warri, Delta State.

The incident occurred on Monday at 4 pm around the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Bypass, near Delta Careers College, Warri, when the mother of the victim, Mrs Rita Oghale, was in the tricycle with her two children.

According to Oghale, the male passenger pulled out a gun and demanded her two-month-old baby.

She said the man pushed her and the other child out of the tricycle and took the baby, along with her phone, away.

The matter has been reported to the police authorities.

Mrs Oghale appealed to anyone with information that can help recover her child to contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has rescued 18 kidnap victims, while 28 vehicles and 144 arms of various types were recovered in the course of operations across the state.

The commissioner of police, Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, disclosed this on Monday, in Asaba, when he briefed journalists on the command's operational achievements in the year.

He disclosed that police operatives arrested 627 suspects for offences of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and rape between January 2025 and till date, as part of intensified efforts to tackle crime in the state.

He said ₦36 million in ransom paid by victims of kidnapping was recovered during various operations.

In his breakdown of the arrests, Abaniwonda said 140 suspected armed robbers, 113 suspected kidnappers, 125 murder suspects, 187 suspected cultists,and 62 suspects linked to rape and defilement cases were taken into custody.

According to the police boss, the arrests were made possible through proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-centred policing strategies adopted by the command.

The commissioner said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure that all those involved in crimes were brought to justice.