Nigeria: Group Hails Tinubu, Oyebanji Over Ekiti Airport

A political support group, the BAO Grassroots Support for President Bola Tinubu, has expressed delight at the commencement of commercial flights at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, describing it as "a dream come true."

The group hailed Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, for not abandoning the project inherited from his predecessor.

They also eulogised President Bola Tinubu for providing more fiscal and economic support to subnational entities since taking office in 2023, which helped accelerate the completion of the airport.

It stated that the project became a reality due to an increase in allocations to states by the President Tinubu-led Administration and the faithful and judicious utilisation of Ekiti funds by Governor Oyebanji, who it said conscientiously monitored work on the airport until it reached the stage of operating commercial flights.

In a statement by the State Coordinator, Prince Tunji Ogunlola, and the Director of Publicity, Mr Odunayo Ogunmola, the group also hailed Oyebanji for the construction of the new Ado Ekiti Ring Road project, which has provided an alternative route and a faster connection to the airport.

The BAO Grassroots Support for President Bola Tinubu also lauded the decision of the Governor Oyebanji-led Ekiti State Executive Council to award the reconstruction of three adjoining roads from the Ado Ekiti city centre that serve as links to the interior of Odo Ado neighbourhood down to the major highway that leads to the airport.

The body described the decision to reconstruct the Matthew Link Road, Ijigbo Roundabout Link Road, and Mugbagba Link Road by the Oyebanji-led administration as apt, wise, and timely, which will benefit motorists, motorcyclists, commuters, and residents doing business along the corridor.

Expressing delight at the inauguration of the first commercial flights at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, the body stated that the state has now been opened to the outside world for business, commerce, education, tourism, medical tourism, religious tourism, leisure, and tapping into the vast potential in agriculture.

The support group particularly commended the resilience of Governor Oyebanji, who, it said, defied the daunting odds to continue work on the project, thereby saving the state from what could have been an abandoned project.