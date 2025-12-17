Nigeria: Fund Distributes Inputs to 2,000 Flood-Affected Onion Farmers

National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has begun the distribution of essential and emergency agricultural inputs to 2,000 flood- affected onion farmers in Borno, Yobe, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The distribution, which took place simultaneously, was inline with the 'Renewed Hope Agenda' of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at cushioning the burden of the flood disasters which wrecked vulnerable farmers in communities in the affected states.

Each of the beneficiaries went home with four (4) bags of 50kg 15-15 NPK fertilizers, three (3) packs of red and white onion seeds, a package of Insecticides and herbicides chemicals.

The governors of the respective states have all commended NADF, and pledged continued collaboration with the Federal Government and other agricultural stakeholders to promote agricultural value chains, stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and reduce poverty.

Flagging off the exercise at the premises of Borno Fertiliser Company ltd/Farm Centre in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Mohammed Ibrahim said, the intervention was a decisive move by the Federal Government to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen Nigeria's food ecosystem.

Represented by the Lead/Public Partnerships, Shettima Gambo Lawan, the NADF Executive Secretary noted that , post-harvest losses is one of the most critical challenges undermining agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes nationwide, hence, the need to come up with such a timely intervention.

He said that this first phase of the programme is a testament to the NADF's unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable farming communities across Nigeria, particularly those affected by recent flooding and other climate-related shocks.

His words: "This intervention, which directly benefits over 2,000 onion farmers, is a significant step toward recovery. The onion value chain remains one of the strategic agricultural subsectors

contributing significantly to livelihoods, nutrition, and rural economic development. Unfortunately, many of our onion farmers have suffered devastating losses due to unprecedented flooding.

"We especially recognise the struggles of farmers in states like Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, and Borno, who bore the brunt of these disasters. These losses have threatened household incomes, disrupted local markets and impacted national food supply.

"In response, NADF, in collaboration with the State governments and other stakeholders, has designed a targeted emergency intervention aimed at restoring production capacity, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that our farmers can return to their fields without delay.

"This comprehensive onion intervention programme begins today with this input distribution serving as its crucial first phase. This initiative is fully aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration, whose commitment to strengthening the Nigerian agricultural ecosystem has empowered and facilitated crucial interventions like this".

Declaring the distribution exercise open, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Bawu Musami Alhaji commended the Federal Government for the intervention, describing it as a lifeline for smallholder farmers who remain central to food production and security in the state.

He said, no fewer than 450 Borno Onion Farmers would benefit from the gesture, while the remaining 1,550 beneficiaries were drawn from other states affected by the 2024 Flood Disasters.

"On behalf of Borno State Government and my fellow Governors of Yobe, Sokoto and Kebbi, let us extend our gratitude to the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), for the concern, political will, and financial commitment that gave birth to this timely and impactful intervention," he said.