Nigeria: Yobe Airport to Airlift Pilgrims in 2026

Yobe State government and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have signed a final Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the full certification and airlifting of 2026 Hajj pilgrims from the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu, to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the director-general, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, explained that the MoU completes the required institutional engagements with key federal aviation agencies, following earlier MoUs signed with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Collectively, these agreements place the airport in full alignment with the regulatory and operational framework prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for airport certification.

The MoU with NiMet was signed on 15th December, 2025, at the Office of the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

According to the statement, the agreement was executed on behalf of the Yobe State Government by the Commissioner, Ministry of Transport and Energy, Muhammad Muhammed Bara, accompanied by the permanent secretary, Dr. Mustapha Abba Geidam, FCVSN, in the presence of the Director General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, the signing ceremony was also attended by key management staff of NiMet, including the Director of Weather Forecast, Professor Vincent, the Director of Engineering Services, Engr. Abdulkareem, the General Manager (Commercial), Abdullateef, and the Director of Legal Services, further underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

However, With the execution of the NiMet MoU, MBICA now has comprehensive service coverage for Aerodrome management and airport operations (FAAN), Air navigation and air traffic management services (NAMA) and Aviation meteorological services and weather forecasting (NiMet).

The State Government confirms that all critical institutional, technical, and safety requirements for certification have been substantially addressed.

The Aerodrome Manual and other operational documents have been completed and harmonized with regulatory standards while engagement with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) continues to facilitate inspection, validation, and final approval.

He said this achievement aligns with the visionary leadership of the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, whose development agenda seeks to position Yobe State as a strategic aviation, logistics, and economic hub in the North-East region.