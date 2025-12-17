Africa: Ethiopia, India Forge Strategic Partnership to Amplify Africa's Global Voice

Ethiopia and India have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Africa's voice in global decision-making, said Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking to the media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ethiopia, Dalela highlighted the warm reception by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and described the discussions as "productive and wide-ranging," covering the full spectrum of the bilateral partnership.

The two leaders held one-to-one talks, followed by delegation-level discussions, round-table meetings, and a state banquet hosted by Prime Minister Abiy.

Both nations agreed to deepen collaboration in trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, mining, artificial intelligence, and digital public infrastructure.

On international cooperation, Dalela said, "We both believe, India and Ethiopia, that international institutions must reflect contemporary global realities rather than outdated structures."

He added that India supports Africa's rightful place in the UN Security Council and a stronger role for the continent in global financial institutions, while promoting African perspectives on climate adaptation, trade, technology, and development.

Ethiopia, a key African Union member and recent BRICS partner, will coordinate closely with India across multilateral forums. Dalela noted that India will host BRICS activities starting January next year and that PM Modi has invited Prime Minister Abiy to participate in the upcoming BRICS summit.

Speaking on longstanding ties, India and Ethiopia share a long history of friendly relations, underpinned by people-to-people ties, growing trade, and development cooperation.

Indian companies are active in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, textiles, and education in Ethiopia.

The visit marks India's continued engagement with Africa, working with partners like Ethiopia to push for reforms in global governance and deepen cooperation through platforms such as BRICS.