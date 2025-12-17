Nigeria: UK Records 2025 As Sunniest Year Ever

17 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Britain might be known for its damp and grey climate, but it recorded its sunniest year on record in 2025, meteorologists announced on Wednesday.

The country notched an average of 1,622 hours of sunshine up to December 15, beating the previous record set in 2003, the Met Office said.

An "exceptional" amount of sunshine during the spring followed by long spells of clear skies during the summer helped set the record, the weather agency added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It put the sunshine down to the "frequent influence of high pressure that reduced cloud cover and brought sunny skies for many".

The lengthy periods of clear skies contributed towards Britain experiencing its hottest summer on record this year.

The Met Office said in September that the mean temperature in the summer months was 16.10C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76C set in 2018.

Scientists have warned persistently that human-driven climate change is resulting in more frequent and intense weather events worldwide.

The Met Office said in Wednesday's statement that "climate projections currently show no definitive evidence of a future trend in sunshine amounts due to climate change".

It noted that the UK has generally become sunnier since the 1980s, though "the cause of this trend is uncertain".

"It may simply be down to natural variability, though reduced aerosols could be a factor," the agency added.

It noted that 2024 had been the dullest year for sunshine since 1998.

The Met Office began collecting sunshine data in 1910, while its temperature data dates back to 1884.

The previous record was 1,587 hours for the entire of 2003.

Britain's nationalised energy operator NESO said the sunshine had boosted the country's use of solar power in 2025.

Solar set a new record for total output on July 8, providing over 14 gigawatts of electricity for the first time -- enough to deliver more than 40 percent of Britain's needs at the time.

From April to August, solar power provided more than 10 percent of the country's energy needs, NESO added.

AFP

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.