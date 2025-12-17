Liberia: Sports Minister Promises Bucket Seats for Martha Tubman Stadium in Maryland

17 December 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

The Martha Tubman Stadium in Harper City is set to receive modern bucket seats, following an announcement by Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jerror Cole Bangalu during the official opening of the 2025-26 National County Sports Meet on Saturday.

Bangalu said the government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, remains committed to leaving visible and lasting development projects at venues that host the opening ceremonies of the National County Sports Meet.

He said the mini-stand at the Martha Tubman Stadium will be upgraded with bucket seats, similar to improvements made in Grand Cape Mount County during the previous edition of the tournament, to enhance comfort and raise the facility's standard.

"Gone should be the days when we come to participate in tournaments on dilapidated fields and leave them the same way," Bangalu said.

The announcement drew loud cheers from spectators, with residents chanting, "Thank you, Minister!"

Bangalu said the planned installation aligns with the theme of the 2025-26 National County Sports Meet, "Inclusive Development Through Sports." He said the ministry will fully supply the bucket seats as part of the government's commitment to inclusive sports infrastructure development.

The minister also disclosed plans for the government to collaborate with the Liberia Football Association to explore opportunities under FIFA's Forward 3.0 Project, with a long-term goal of further upgrading the stadium. He said the improvements could eventually include the installation of artificial turf, similar to upgrades completed in Grand Cape Mount County.

Bangalu emphasized that the National County Sports Meet goes beyond competition, describing it as a symbol of peace, unity, inclusion and national pride.

The 2025-26 tournament marks the 29th edition of the National County Sports Meet, Liberia's largest sporting event.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

