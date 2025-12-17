Liberia: Cbl, Mobile Money Operators Launch Liberia's Instant Payment System

Liberia on Tuesday took a major step toward a cash-lite economy with the launch of its Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS), a national digital platform that for the first time allows real-time transfers across mobile money networks.

The system, branded Pay Na-Na, was officially unveiled at the EJS Ministerial Complex by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who described it as a critical tool for expanding financial access, strengthening transparency and improving the efficiency of payments across the economy.

Developed under the oversight of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), the platform enables instant digital transfers between MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money, allowing customers to send and receive funds seamlessly across networks. Officials say the system will reduce reliance on cash, lower transaction costs and improve the safety and speed of everyday financial transactions, with cash-out fees capped below one percent.

"This is not just about technology," Boakai said at the launch. "It is about dignity, access and ensuring that no Liberian is left behind in our financial system."

The IIPS is supported by mobile network operators, commercial banks, government institutions and technical system integrator ThitsaWorks, with funding and technical assistance from the Gates Foundation, AfricaNenda Foundation, Mojaloop Foundation and the World Bank.

To encourage adoption, Boakai announced a fee-free period for all Pay Na-Na transactions from Dec. 16, 2025, through Jan. 2, 2026. After that period, officials said transaction charges will remain significantly lower than existing mobile money fees.

CBL Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi described the launch as a fundamental upgrade to Liberia's financial infrastructure and a turning point in the country's digital transformation.

"For decades, our economy has relied heavily on cash, which is costly, risky and inefficient," Saamoi said. "With the Inclusive Instant Payment System, we are building digital public infrastructure that serves everyone -- urban and rural, banked and unbanked."

Saamoi said the platform was developed through extensive collaboration and informed by best practices across Africa, where instant payment systems have helped reduce cash usage, improve transaction speed and support economic growth. Liberia now joins a growing number of African countries operating domestic instant payment platforms.

According to the central bank, the system currently supports person-to-person and government-to-person payments, including salaries and social transfers. Future phases are expected to cover merchant payments, bill payments, tax collections and other financial services.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said Pay Na-Na aligns with the government's broader goal of transitioning Liberia from an informal, cash-heavy economy to a more formal and traceable one.

"One of the key constraints to growth and job creation is access to finance," Ngafuan said. "Digitizing payments improves efficiency, strengthens compliance and makes revenue collection faster and more transparent."

Ngafuan also pointed to the risks associated with cash-based operations, particularly for banks and businesses that transport and store large volumes of physical currency.

Mobile money operators welcomed the rollout, calling it a long-awaited breakthrough for consumers and small businesses. Representatives of Lonestar Cell/MTN Mobile Money said interoperability removes barriers that previously forced users to maintain multiple wallets or phones.

"For the first time, Liberians can send and receive money across networks without friction," an MTN Mobile Money executive said.

Executives of Orange Money Liberia said the platform moves the country away from fragmented systems toward an open digital payments ecosystem, similar to models that have driven financial inclusion in other African markets.

CBL officials said Pay Na-Na was built with strong cybersecurity safeguards and consumer-protection measures, stressing that public trust will be central to its success.

Saamoi disclosed that the platform was deployed at no direct cost to the Liberian government, crediting development partners and strong public-private collaboration.

"This system belongs to Liberia," he said. "Its success depends on trust, adoption and shared ownership."

CBL Director of Payments Miatta Kuteh said the system was designed with inclusivity at its core, targeting market women, farmers, motorbike riders, small businesses and rural communities.

"This is not a system for banks alone," Kuteh said. "It is a system for everyday Liberians."

With the launch of Pay Na-Na, Liberia joins more than 25 African countries that have adopted instant digital payment platforms, a shift officials say will improve efficiency, strengthen transparency and support a more inclusive economy.

CBL and its partners are urging the public to take advantage of the fee-free period and learn how to use the platform, noting that widespread adoption will be key to realizing its full economic benefits.