Liberia: BSE Trains Senior Managers On Sops As It Prepares Transition to Seal

The Bureau of State Enterprises (BSE) has launched a four-day training program aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and operational efficiency across state-owned enterprises as the institution prepares to transition into the State-Owned Enterprises Authority of Liberia (SEAL).

The training, which runs from Dec. 15 to 18, 2025, is being held in Buchanan and brings together 14 department heads for intensive instruction on the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)in line with BSE's constitutional mandate.

Organizers say the program is designed to ensure that senior managers have a shared and consistent understanding of regulatory frameworks governing public institutions, while equipping them with practical tools to improve oversight and reduce compliance risks within the SOE sector.

Sessions on the opening day focused on key legal and governance instruments, including the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCC), regulations of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), guidelines of the General Auditing Commission (GAC), and SEAL's internal policies and SOPs. Facilitators emphasized how strict adherence to these frameworks can reduce waste, strengthen internal controls and improve transparency.

By the end of the training, participants are expected to demonstrate the ability to consistently interpret and apply SEAL SOPs, carry out oversight responsibilities in compliance with Liberian laws, strengthen segregation of duties, and minimize audit queries and governance risks. The program also seeks to reinforce ethical leadership and accountability among senior management.

As the training entered its third day on Tuesday, facilitators said discussions had shifted toward practical, hands-on exercises and collaborative problem-solving, with a focus on applying SOPs to real operational challenges faced by BSE departments.

Opening the workshop, BSE Director General J. S. B. Theodore Momo Jr. urged participants to take the training seriously, describing it as critical to the future of state-owned enterprises in Liberia.

"The skills you acquire here are essential, not just for this transition, but for how we manage and oversee state-owned enterprises going forward," Momo said, calling on department heads to lead by example in enforcing compliance and ethical standards.

Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance Joseph Boye Cooper also underscored the importance of the training, noting that the transition to SEAL represents a pivotal moment for strengthening institutional credibility and public trust.

The workshop brings together representatives from multiple departments, creating space for the exchange of best practices and aligning internal processes ahead of SEAL's formal establishment. Officials say the initiative reflects BSE's broader strategy to institutionalize strong governance systems before the transition is completed.

"Strengthening our internal controls is foundational to our mission," Momo said during the second day of the training. "The level of engagement we are seeing shows a clear commitment to more efficient, transparent and accountable operations."

BSE officials said the SOP training marks a key step in building a culture of integrity and professionalism within the institution, positioning it to more effectively regulate, monitor and support Liberia's state-owned enterprises under the new SEAL framework.