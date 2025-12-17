Nigeria: Tinubu, NJC, Northern Govs, Others Mourn As Ex-CJN, Muhammad, Passes At 71

President Bola Tinubu, the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Northern governors, have commiserated with the family of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who passed yesterday in Saudi Arabia at 71.

The President, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the late Justice Tanko as an eminent legal mind, a disciplined administrator, and a dedicated public servant who devoted most of his life to upholding justice and strengthening the judiciary.

Tinubu noted that the deceased's career on the Bench, which culminated in his appointment as CJN, was marked by integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

The president said the late jurist made invaluable contributions to the development of Nigeria's legal system, acknowledging that his legacy will remain indelible, particularly among those he mentored.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Bar and Bench, and the government and people of Bauchi State.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the repose of his soul.

Reacting, too, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in a statement observed that the former CJN would be remembered for his good works while on earth.

The statement signed by NJC's Secretary, Ahmed Saleh, also observed that the late CJN died a few days to his 72nd birthday.

According to Saleh, "His Lordship expressed deep condolences to the family and the people of Bauchi State over the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council.

"Although death is a painful reality, we are nevertheless consoled by the fact that His Lordship left a legacy of hard work, honesty and dedication to work.

"The late Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who would have been 72 years by December 31, 2025, was a devout Muslim, a respected Jurist, who was courageous with exemplified highest ideals of the Bench.

"On behalf of the entire Judiciary, and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Justice Kekere-Ekun, condoles with President Bola Tinubu, the people and Government of Bauchi State, the immediate family of the late former CJN, the Nigerian Judiciary and the entire Legal Community.

"I pray Almighty Allah to grant His Lordship and the rest members of his family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen," Saleh prayed.

On his part, Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Muhammad..

Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, described his passing as a significant loss to Nigeria, particularly to the judiciary and the legal profession.

He said the news was received with profound sadness, noting that Justice Muhammad was a distinguished jurist whose life was defined by integrity, humility and commitment to justice.

According to him, throughout his judicial career, Justice Muhammad upheld the highest ideals of the Bench, demonstrating fairness, courage and deep respect for the rule of law.

He added that as Chief Justice of Nigeria, the late jurist discharged his duties with wisdom and restraint, leaving behind a legacy of service that will continue to inspire generations of legal practitioners.

The NSGF chairman, therefore, extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people Bauchi State as well as members of the judiciary, praying Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, equally expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former CJN.

In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the governor described his death as a profound loss to Bauchi, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation at large.

Mohammed further extended heartfelt condolences to the entire family of the late jurist, friends, colleagues in the legal profession, and the citizens of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

"Justice Tanko Muhammad exemplified the qualities of a patriotic Nigerian whose life was committed to the service of justice and the advancement of our great nation. His passing is a significant loss not only to Bauchi State but to the Nigerian judiciary and the rule of law," he remarked.

Mohammed described late Tanko as a venerable jurist whose life and career exemplified dedication to duty, integrity in service and steadfast commitment to the rule of law , who rose through the legal profession with diligence and distinction, serving with honour as Judge of the High Court, the Court of Appeal and ultimately as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and later served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022, bringing to the highest office in the nation's judiciary his wealth of experience, and commitment to justice.

"During his illustrious career, Justice Tanko Muhammad was widely respected for his legal acumen, his discipline, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria's judicial system. His elevation to the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) was a testimony to his impactful service to the nation."

He prayed that "Almighty Allah grants the departed soul Al- Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort his family, loved ones and all who mourn him at this difficult time. May his legacy of service, wisdom and integrity endure. Ameen."

Born December 31, the late Justice Muhammad served as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 2006 to 2022 and as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 until his resignation in June 2022 on ground of ill-health.

He began his career in 1982, after he was called to the bar in 1981, the same year he graduated from the Nigerian Law School.

He was appointed as Chief Magistrate of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in 1989, a position he held until 1991, when he became a judge at the Bauchi State Sharia Court of Appeal.

He served in that capacity for two years before he was appointed to the Bench of the Court of Appeal in 1993.