Nigeria: Plateau Gov, Mutfwang, Seeks Improved Partnership With NAF Over Rising Insecurty

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has called for deeper and more effective security partnership with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), as part of renewed push to strengthen internal security and enhance cooperation between federal and state authorities.

Mutfwang made the call during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he met with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the visit reflected the governor's determination to leverage strategic federal partnerships in addressing the persistent and evolving security challenges facing Plateau and the wider North Central region.

While conveying the goodwill and appreciation of the Plateau State Government and its people, Mutfwang congratulated Air Marshal Aneke on his appointment as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff.

He commended the Nigerian Air Force for its consistent efforts in promoting peace and responding to security threats within the state, despite the increasingly complex nature of the operating environment.

Describing the security situation as one characterised by asymmetric threats, the governor acknowledged the difficulties involved in countering such challenges, stressing that sustained collaboration remained crucial.

He particularly underscored the need for heightened cooperation during festive periods and farming seasons, when security risks tended to escalate.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration's readiness to continue supporting NAF operations, noting that lasting security could only be achieved through close coordination between state and federal institutions.

According to him, a stronger partnership with the Air Force was vital to protecting lives, securing livelihoods, and ensuring a stable environment for socio-economic activities across Plateau State.

In his response, Air Marshal Aneke reiterated the Nigerian Air Force's firm commitment to its Command Philosophy of building a "highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force" capable of delivering decisive airpower in support of joint operations.

He highlighted the NAF's ongoing contributions to peace and stability in the state and the North Central region through intelligence-driven operations, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions, air mobility support, and close collaboration with sister services and other security agencies.