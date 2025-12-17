Nigeria: U.S. Adds Nigeria, Others to List of Travel Restrictions Under New Security Proclamation

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping proclamation restricting the entry of foreign nationals from dozens of countries, with Nigeria placed under a partial suspension of entry amid heightened US concerns over security, terrorism and visa overstays.

The action, titled "Restricting and Limiting the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States," takes effect at 12:01 a.m. EST on January 1, 2026. It expands and modifies earlier travel restrictions first imposed during Trump's initial term and reinstated in 2025.

Under Section 5 of the proclamation, Nigeria is among 15 countries newly subjected to partial entry restrictions. Other countries in that category are: Angola, Benin, Cote d 'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Trump cited the presence of radical Islamist groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), operating freely in parts of Nigeria, creating what he described as "substantial screening and vetting difficulties."

The proclamation continues full entry suspensions for nationals of 12 countries first identified earlier this year and adds new full or partial restrictions on travellers from more than 20 additional nations. It also narrows several categorical exceptions that previously allowed broader family-based immigration from affected countries.

In announcing the action, the White House said the decision followed months of interagency review and consultations involving the Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security, as well as U.S. intelligence agencies. The administration cited unreliable civil records, widespread corruption, poor criminal-history reporting, high visa overstay rates, terrorist activity, and the exploitation of citizenship-by-investment programs as key factors driving the decision.

"The United States must exercise extreme vigilance during the visa-issuance and immigration processes," the proclamation states, asserting that inadequate documentation systems abroad make it difficult for U.S. officials to determine whether applicants pose security or criminal risks.

The proclamation continues full entry suspensions for nationals of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. It also imposes new full suspensions on Burkina Faso, Laos, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Syria.

In addition, the administration announced a full suspension on entry for individuals traveling on passports or travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority, citing the presence of U.S.-designated terrorist groups in the West Bank and Gaza and what it described as compromised vetting capabilities following recent conflict.

For each country newly added to the full-suspension list, the administration cited specific concerns, including terrorist activity, armed conflict, lack of government control over territory, refusal to accept deported nationals, or high rates of visa overstays.

It said partial entry restrictions will continue for nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Togo and Venezuela, while Turkmenistan will see some relief. Under the new rules, nonimmigrant travel from Turkmenistan on tourist, business, and student visas will be allowed again, though immigrant visas for its nationals remain suspended.

The administration highlighted citizenship-by-investment programs in several Caribbean and African countries as a particular vulnerability, warning that such programs can allow individuals to evade country-based restrictions and obscure their identities or financial histories.

While lawful permanent residents, dual nationals traveling on non-restricted passports, diplomats, NATO personnel, certain athletes, and some special immigrant visa holders are exempt, the proclamation significantly narrows family-based immigration exceptions.

Officials said family-based visas have been exploited in the past for fraud, criminal activity, and even terrorist financing, and argued that the risks apply equally--if not more strongly--to relatives of individuals already in the United States when originating from countries with deficient vetting systems.

Case-by-case waivers may still be granted by the attorney general, secretary of state, or secretary of homeland security if an applicant's travel is deemed to serve a U.S. national interest.

According to the proclamation, U.S. law enforcement has linked foreign nationals from some of the affected countries to crimes including terrorism, human trafficking, human smuggling, embezzlement, and murder. The administration emphasized that unreliable documents and inaccessible criminal records make it difficult to assess visa applicants' backgrounds.

The State Department is required to submit updated reports to the president every 180 days, recommending whether restrictions should be continued, modified, or lifted. U.S. officials will also continue engaging affected governments to encourage improvements in document security, information sharing, and cooperation on deportations.

The proclamation does not revoke visas issued before its effective date and does not apply to individuals already granted asylum or admitted as refugees. It also affirms that the right to seek asylum under U.S. law remains intact.