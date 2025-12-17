Gambia: Police Tried to Force Ousainou to Admit Killing Piu Officers - Witness Says

The trial of Ousainou Bojang, accused of killing two personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) at the Sukuta Traffic Lights, continued yesterday before High Court Judge Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

Continuing her evidence in chief, in a packed courtroom, Amie Bojang, the sister of the accused, told the court that a detective officer of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) had asked Ousainou, in her presence, to admit to killing the two PIU officers and disposing of the weapon. She said both she and her brother strongly denied the allegation, insisting that they had no involvement in the crime.

Amie claimed that while at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court, a CID officer instructed Ousainou to admit to killing the officers and disposing of the weapon, a claim she strongly objected to. She further alleged that Ousainou's wallet, containing his ID card and passport, was taken by officers but has not been presented in court.

Testifying as Defence Witness One (DWW1), Amie Bojang accused the police of unlawfully detaining her beyond the constitutional limit and subjecting her to improper custody conditions during the investigation.

She told the court that following her arrest, she was held for more than 72 hours without bail, spending about a week in police custody before being taken to court. She recounted being taken to identify a motorcyclist alleged to have transported her and Ousainou, after which she was made to sit outside the station while officers questioned the rider.

Amie testified that she was later moved from the Anti Crime Unit in Banjullinding to the main police station, where she remained for a week before being returned to Anti Crime custody. She said she was only informed afterwards that she would be taken to the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Detailing her detention conditions, Amie alleged that she was held in a cell with male detainees and only separated from them at night. She further claimed that the conditions prevented her from praying, an issue she raised with her lawyer during a visit.

She also testified about statements allegedly obtained from her by the police, saying two were taken two weeks apart. She explained that she could only identify one of them by recognising her telephone number, noting that she did not attend school but could recognise her number. She denied signing or thumb printing any statement in the presence of an independent witness and said she rejected the charge when it was read to her, insisting it never happened.

Amie further told the court that after speaking with her lawyer, she was transferred back to Anti Crime custody, where she later fell ill and was taken to the Army Camp for treatment. Two weeks later, she was informed of her transfer to Mile 2 Prison.

She testified that she was later taken to pick up Ousainou, and both were conveyed to prison together. She added that she did not see him while in police custody and only encountered him at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court. She alleged that family members were denied access to Ousainou, even when food was brought for him.

Amie denied any connection to rebel groups and insisted she had never seen Ousainou handle a gun, describing him as a fearful person. Concluding her testimony, she declared: "I will never accept these charges until death."

The hearing continues today.

