West Africa: Ecowas Says Jammeh's Audio Announcements Threat to Gambia's Peace

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has considered the audio pronouncements of Yahya Jammeh, former President of The Gambia as a threat to peace and security as well as social cohesion in The Gambia.

In a final communiqué, the Sixty-Eighth Ordinary Session of The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at its 14 December 2025 in Abuja, under the chairmanship of H.E. Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the Authority states that Jammeh's comments are a breach of conditions of asylum in Guinea Equatorial.

"The Authority considers the audio pronouncements that Yahya Jammeh, former President of The Gambia, makes from exile in Guinea Equatorial both as a breach of conditions of asylum and a threat to peace and security as well as social cohesion in The Gambia.

The Authority affirms that the joint declaration that ECOWAS, the African Union and the UN made prior to Jammeh's departure from The Gambia does not in any manner absolve him from answering charges of alleged human rights violations that may have happened during the period between 1994 and 2017"

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"On The Gambia, the Authority deplores attempts by former President Yahya Jammeh, to disturb the peace and security of the country and warns him that there will be consequences for breaching the conditions of his asylum in Equatorial

Guinea and for interfering with the peace and security of The Gambia and the Region."

Global Properties MD says large foreign currency payments normal in real estate

Police tried to force Ousainou to admit killing PIU officers - Witness says