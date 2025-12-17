Gambia: Global Properties Md Says Large Foreign Currency Payments Normal in Real Estate

The High Court in Banjul yesterday heard testimony from Saul Fraser, Managing Director of Global Properties, who asserted that large transactions in foreign currency is standard practice within the real estate sector.

Appearing before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, Mr Fraser continued his evidence in the ongoing proceedings, explaining that payments involving substantial sums in foreign currency are not unusual in property dealings. He emphasised that such transactions form part of the normal course of business in the industry, while responding to a question posed by defence counsel Tambadou.

Mr Saul Fraser, appearing as Defence Witness Seven (DW7), continued his testimony in the ongoing trial of Paulo Djabi, Nadine Ismael de Gouveira Pereira, and Mamadu Neto Djabi."

All three accused persons were present in court yesterday, represented by Defence Counsel S.M. Tambadou, while the prosecution was led by State Counsel S.L. Jobarteh.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The trio -Paulo Djabi, Nadine Ismael de Gouveira Pereira, and Mamadu Neto Djabi, is facing 19 criminal charges. These include: Dealing in prohibited drugs and possession of controlled substances, contrary to the Drug Control Act, 2009, involving allegations of MDMA and amphetamines found at Fajara Waterfront and Bakoteh on or about 27 August 2023; Possession of drug-related utensils, contrary to the Drug Control Act; Failure to disclose foreign currency, contrary to the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorist Financing Act, 2012, for allegedly entering The Gambia with sums exceeding US$7,500 without declaration, and Multiple counts of money laundering, contrary to section 22(a) of the same Act, relating to the alleged conversion of proceeds of crime through the purchase of numerous properties and vehicles in locations including Fajara Waterfront, Kololi Sands, Baraka Estate in Bakoteh, and Forest View Apartments in Kololi, involving transactions in US dollars and Euros.

Continuing his testimony before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court, Mr Saul Fraser of Global Properties was asked by the prosecution to provide documents relating to property transactions involving the accused, including a Bill of Assignment and an Agency Agreement.

The witness explained that there was no Bill of Assignment, noting that in real estate practice such a document is only executed after full payment has been completed.

Mr Fraser also identified a statement he made during the investigation. State Counsel Jobarteh applied to tender the statement into evidence, and with no objection from the defence, Justice Jaiteh admitted it as Exhibit P28. Additionally, the Agency Agreement was produced and admitted into evidence as Exhibit 29.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Urban Issues Currencies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When questioned further by State Counsel Jobarteh on why payment and property transfer occurred without a Bill of Assignment, Mr Fraser reiterated that this was standard practice once payment was completed. He added that he was not aware of any Bid of Assignment being executed in the transaction, stressing that such omissions were not unusual in the industry.

During cross-examination, Defence Counsel Tambadou pressed Mr Fraser on whether he regularly dealt with large cash payments in foreign currency. Mr Fraser responded that such transactions were common and normal in his line of business.

The case was adjourned until 12 January 2026.

NA extends Jammeh Assets probe to end-Jan. 2026

ECOWAS says Jammeh's audio announcements threat to Gambia's peace