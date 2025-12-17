Guinea Bissau: Man Close to Bissau's Ex-President's Arrested With €5m in Suitcase

Portuguese judicial police have seized suitcases containing nearly €5 million from a man reportedly close to former Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló during a late-night stopover in Lisbon.

According to Portuguese broadcaster SIC, the aircraft had initially been declared as a military flight, but authorities later identified inconsistencies regarding its nature and destination. The Judicial Police confirmed these irregularities.

While SIC reports that President Embaló's wife was also on board, she was not arrested. The suspect has been detained and is expected to appear before a judge as investigations continue to determine the origin and intended use of the funds. Story by WADR English

Women underrepresentation in Gambia political sphere undermines democracy - NHRC vice chair

NA extends Jammeh Assets probe to end-Jan. 2026