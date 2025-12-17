Gambia: Steve Biko Host Fortune in 1st Division League Season Starter Today

Steve Biko will welcome Fortune FC in their opening match of the 2025\2026 Vista Bank-Baluwo sponsored Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season today, Tuesday, 16th December at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The Bakau Giant Killers, who won their first-ever Division One League title in the 2012\2013 season, will combat to triumph over Fortune FC to snatch the significant three points.

The Petroleum Boys will compete to beat Steve Biko to clasp the maximum points.

Steve Biko and Fortune FC both won the country's Elite League title once in their history.

The duo will contend to snatch the Division One League title from Real de Banjul, who won the country's Elite League trophy last season.

Meanwhile, Samger FC will host Hawks FC at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum on the same day at 4pm.

Bombada FC will play against BST Galaxy FC at the Brikama Box Bar Mini stadium at 4pm.

Berewuleng triumph over Red Scorpions to lift Women's Super Cup title

Senegal take fitness gamble as Thiaw names injured trio in AFCON squad