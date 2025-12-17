Gambia: Berewuleng Triumph Over Red Scorpions to Lift Women's Super Cup Title

16 December 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

League and FF Cup champions, Berewuleng FC have lifted the 2025 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's Super Cup trophy.

The Brikama based-team defeated Red Scorpions 2-1 in a tightly-contested final played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Friday.

Fatou R. Jallow opened the scores for Red Scorpions in the 3rd minute of the after Laura N'bidam dynamic low cross to fire home the opener.

Ellen Gomez could have levelled matters for Berewuleng FC in the 14th minute of the match but her effort went some inches over the bar.

Ma Fanta Drammeh restored parity for Berewuleng FC in the 22nd minute of the match.

Kaddy Drammeh's 84th minute stunner proved to be the winner for Berewuleng FC.

As champions, Berewuleng FC went home with a trophy, gold medals and cheque amounting to D75,000, while Red Scorpions received silver medals and cheque amounting to D50,000 as runners-up.

