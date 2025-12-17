Gambian Youth Must Involve As Voters, Leaders Non-Violently in Upcoming Elections - Jarjue

Executive Director of National Youth Council (NYC), Alagie Jarjue, has challenged Gambian youth to involve as voters, leaders, policy influencers and agents of development, anchored in non-violence and democratic values.

Jarjue was speaking during a meeting to review activities, identify challenges and map the 2026 presidential programme cycle to focus on democratic governance, youth empowerment, peacebuilding and civic participation.

Jarju also spoke on enhancing youth participation in politics ahead of the 2026 Presidential and 2027 Parliamentary/Local Elections.

"Gambian youth must be involved as voters, leaders, policy influencers, and agents of development, anchored in non-violence and democratic values," Jarjue said.

Jarjue revealed that the meeting closed with renewed pledges to deepen cooperation and deliver youth-centred interventions in 2026 and beyond.

Meanwhile, involving Gambian youth as voters and leaders is vital for fostering non-violent democratic values.

Active participation ensures that young people's perspectives on critical issues like education, employment, and justice are represented in governance and policy-making.

It also ensures young citizens are informed about the importance of their vote and the registration process, and leads to the implementation of non-partisan programs in schools and communities that teach democratic principles, the electoral system and human rights.

It further encourages young people to run for office, join political parties or participate in local government to gain leadership experience. It as well generates support to youth-led organizations and initiatives that advocate for good governance, social justice, and peacebuilding efforts.

In 2025, Gambian youth - representing approximately 77% of the population - are increasingly recognised as central pillars for the country's democratic stability and future.

In the same year, an unprecedented 146 young candidates contested the National Youth Parliament (NYP) elections.

Ultimately, 53 youth parliamentarians were elected to represent all administrative regions, serving as a platform for leadership incubation and civic education.

Participation in politics is high in 2025, although reports highlight a persistent gender gap, stating that only 15% of NYP candidates were female, sparking urgent calls for more gender-inclusive political spaces.

The National Youth Council (NYC) emphasises non-violence ahead of the 2026 presidential elections, saying youth must serve as leaders and agents of development anchored strictly in non-violence and democratic values.

Youth comprise more than 58% of registered voters in The Gambia.

In late 2025, organisations such as NYC and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) began mapping programs to enhance youth voter participation for the 2026/2027 election cycle.

The Gambia Digital Innovation Sprint 2025 was launched to empower youth to design tech solutions for civic challenges, including youth participation and governance.

