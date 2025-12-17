Nigeria: Governor Radda Approves 30 CNG Buses for Public Transport

press release

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday while responding to requests from the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsinma, Professor Muhammad Khalid Uthman, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Katsina.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the purchase of 30 hybrid Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to strengthen public transportation across the state. The governor disclosed this on Tuesday while responding to requests from the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutsinma, Professor Muhammad Khalid Uthman, during a courtesy visit to Government House, Katsina.

Governor Radda said the decision reflects his administration's commitment to addressing transportation challenges and improving access to affordable, safe, and reliable mobility for residents, especially students. "Transportation remains a critical part of our development agenda, particularly for students who depend on regular and affordable movement to pursue their education," the governor stated.

He explained that the buses would be strategically deployed across major towns to reduce transportation costs and ease congestion. "Some buses will be assigned to Daura to support students of higher institutions, while others will be deployed to Malumfashi, Funtua, and Dutsinma," Mr Radda said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor noted that each bus has capacity to convey up to 100 passengers, adding that this would significantly reduce the transportation burden faced by Federal University Dutsinma students and the general public. "Our goal is to ensure students can move safely and conveniently, without transportation becoming an obstacle to learning," he added.

On the Vice-Chancellor's request for a tractor, Governor Radda assured that one would be released to the university upon completion of due process. "We are committed to supporting Federal University Dutsinma and other institutions in initiatives that promote academic excellence and improve student welfare," the governor said.

Earlier, Professor Uthman appealed to the state government to support the university in addressing key needs affecting students' mobility and learning environment. "Governor Radda has always shown genuine concern for student welfare across the state. The approval of these buses is timely and will greatly ease movement while enhancing access to academic activities," the Vice-Chancellor stated.

Dignitaries at the meeting included Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari; Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Commissioner for Higher and Vocational Technical Education, Adnan Nahabu; and members of FUDMA management.