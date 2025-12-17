Monrovia The planned protest organized by the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) on Wednesday got off to a slow start, with no visible turnout from demonstrators amid a heavy police presence around Capitol Hill.

Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) were heavily deployed in the area, particularly along the road in front of the Executive Mansion, where a checkpoint was established. Police conducted strict searches of vehicles and restricted the movement of both motorists and pedestrians.

Individuals attempting to pass through the Executive Mansion corridor were reportedly required to present valid identification cards before being granted access.

As of early hours at the protest site, there were no visible signs of demonstrators. However, STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu Jr. remained defiant, insisting that police presence and what he described as intimidation would not deter the group from exercising its constitutional rights.

"The die is cast. We are coming out fearless. No police threats will intimidate a single protester. The resistance begins! No retreat," Morlu wrote on his social media page.

Ahead of the planned December 17 demonstration, STAND had rejected claims by the Liberia National Police that the Executive Mansion grounds are off-limits for protests.

Morlu described the police's position as historically dishonest, legally baseless, and politically selective, arguing that it undermines constitutional democracy and citizens' rights to peaceful assembly.