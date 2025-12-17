Ghana: Remarks By Chargé d'Affaires Rolf Olson At C-17 Ceremony - Wednesday, December 17, 2025

press release

His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama - Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces,

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honorable Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa,

Deputy Defense Minister, Ernest Brogya Gyamfi

Lt Gen William Agyapong, Chief of the Defense Staff, Ghana Armed Forces,

Members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces,

Ladies and gentlemen, all protocols observed.

It is my great pleasure to be here today, as we gather as partners - the United States and Ghana - working hand-in-hand to respond to Jamaica's request for humanitarian assistance.

As the Foreign Minister noted, in the wake of Hurricane Melissa's devastating impact on Jamaica, the Government of Ghana stepped forward with a generous offer of assistance for their fellow Commonwealth member across the Atlantic - demonstrating not only compassion, but leadership in the region.

Reflecting the very close U.S.-Ghana bilateral relationship, Ghana asked and the United States answered, the request for airlift support to transport an engineering regiment to Jamaica for relief operations.

The United States is honored to support Ghana's mission - and Jamaica's recovery - by providing strategic C-17 airlift support for the 14 Engineer Brigade, led by Colonel Emmanuel Asia.

Later, this U.S. Air Force C-17 will transport 54 Ghanaian military service members and nine pallets of essential equipment--over 65,000 pounds of personnel and cargo--to Jamaica.

The United States and Ghana have long worked together to advance peace, security, and prosperity across Africa and beyond. Today's operation reflects the best of our collaboration: rapid response, technical expertise, and a willingness to help those in need.

U.S.-Ghana security cooperation includes training activities, joint military exercises and close collaboration on shared security priorities.

Following Hurricane Melissa, the United States has provided nearly $37 million to date in emergency, life-saving assistance and on-the-ground support throughout the region, the majority to Jamaica and also to Haiti, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

U.S. assistance in Jamaica has helped clear debris, restored access to hard-to-reach areas, and provide shelter, emergency healthcare, child protection, water, sanitation, hygiene, and food assistance.

The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to helping our neighbors recover from this disaster and will continue to explore additional ways to provide meaningful assistance during this critical time. Additional ways, just like this one today.

I want to recognize the professionalism and dedication of Colonel Asia and his team, and all of the American service members who were involved with this mission, including Mission Commander Captain Alex Brown and the rest of the C-17 crew.

And I wish to reciprocate the appreciation for the wonderful collaboration with the Foreign Minister, the GAF, the CDS and his team. I am very proud that we could be a part of this mission today.

As the C-17 prepares for its departure later on, let us reflect on the power of partnership and the strength of the U.S.-Ghana relationship. We wish the Ghanaian detachment a safe journey and a successful mission in Jamaica. May their efforts bring comfort and recovery to those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Thank you, and Godspeed.