Nigeria: Us Travel Ban - Stay Back and Build Your Country - - Shehu Sani Advises Nigerians

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has reacted to the newly announced United States travel restrictions affecting Nigerians, describing the move as a clear signal that migrants from developing countries are no longer welcome.

Sani shared his reaction on X on Tuesday, after the Donald Trump administration announced fresh visa restrictions on Nigerians seeking to travel to the United States.

Under the new policy, Nigerians are barred from entering the US as immigrants or on several non-immigrant visa categories, including B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), B-1/B-2 (business and tourism), F (academic studies), M (vocational studies) and J (exchange programmes).

The White House announced the restrictions in a proclamation published on its website on Tuesday, citing security concerns, difficulties in vetting applicants and a high rate of visa overstays by Nigerians.

"The entry into the United States of nationals of Nigeria as immigrants, and as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas, is hereby suspended," the proclamation stated.

The US government also referenced the activities of radical Islamist groups and Nigeria's persistent security challenges as reasons for the decision, noting that these factors make it difficult to adequately verify the background and potential risks posed by travellers.

Reacting to the development, Sani said many Nigerians initially misunderstood the earlier visa restrictions imposed by the US.

"They said the first visa ban focused on those who engage in acts of religious persecution, and many jubilated on social media, thinking it's only for government officials," he wrote.

According to him, the latest restriction is broader and affects ordinary Nigerians, not just political office holders.

"The second visa restriction is for everyone, now that Nigeria is listed among 23 others," Sani said, adding that the list largely consists of Black African and Caribbean countries, with no Arab nations included.

He argued that although safety and security were cited, the pattern of countries affected sends a different message.

"The message is very clear; Third World migrants are NOT welcomed," Sani wrote, urging Nigerians to focus on addressing domestic challenges and building the country.

"Stay back and build your country or deal with your problems," he advised.