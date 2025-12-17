West Africa: Liberia Receives 3,600mt of Chinese Rice

In a ceremony that blended diplomatic significance with national purpose, the Government of Liberia today formally received a substantial 3,600-metric-ton (72,000 bags) of rice donation from the People's Republic of China.

The handover, held at the warehouse of Northwestern Commodities Inc. within the Freeport of Monrovia, successfully concluded the Chinese Rice Aid 2025 initiative and underscored a shared commitment to Liberia's food security and economic stability.

The event, attended by senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, and key stakeholders, proceeded according to a formal agenda that highlighted the multifaceted importance of the donation.

The program commenced with the arrival and registration of dignitaries, followed by a series of impactful remarks:

Magdalene E. Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry, opened the proceedings by articulating the ceremony's purpose. She framed the rice donation as a critical intervention for market stabilization and a result of the operational partnership between the two governments.

In her remarks, Minister Dagoseh emphasized: "Today marks more than a transfer of commodities; it represents the tangible result of sustained diplomatic engagement and our shared commitment to addressing food insecurity.

This donation will serve as a stabilizing force in our markets and demonstrates how international cooperation translates into direct benefits for our citizens. We are committed to ensuring transparent distribution that will bring relief to Liberian families and support our national development agenda."

Ahamadu A. Dukuly, General Manager of Northwestern Commodities Inc., accepted the mandate with a focus on accountability.

Dukuly stated: "As a Liberian-owned enterprise, we recognize the profound responsibility entrusted to us. We pledge to execute this distribution with unwavering transparency and efficiency. Every bag of rice represents a promise to the Liberian people, and we will implement rigorous tracking systems to ensure these vital resources reach their intended destinations. Our commitment extends beyond logistics to being partners in national development."

Yin Changwu, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia, emphasized the donation as a cornerstone of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Ambassador Yin elaborated: "This assistance embodies the spirit of China-Liberia friendship and our commitment to practical cooperation. Under the Framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, we continue to support Liberia's development priorities. This rice donation represents not only immediate food relief but also our confidence in Liberia's future and our shared journey toward prosperity and stability."

Cllr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah, Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighting the diplomatic framework that enabled the aid.

Cllr. Armah noted: "This successful handover exemplifies how diplomatic engagement yields concrete results for our people. The Exchange of Notes between our governments has materialized into this significant contribution, reflecting the strength of our bilateral relations. We appreciate China's consistent partnership and look forward to deepening our cooperation across multiple sectors for mutual benefit."

Haji Masuoka Bilby, Minister of State without Portfolio, provided concluding official remarks, reinforcing the government's overarching commitment.

Minister Bilby stated: "On behalf of His Excellency President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., I affirm that this donation aligns perfectly with our national development priorities. Food security is fundamental to our Pro-Poor Agenda, and this contribution will directly support our efforts to ensure no Liberian is left behind. We commend all partners involved and reaffirm our commitment to equitable distribution that benefits all counties and communities across Liberia."

The ceremony's focal point was the symbolic handover and photo opportunity, where principals formalized the transfer, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Tarnue A. Zee, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, who expressed gratitude to all participants and emphasized the collaborative effort that made the ceremony successful.

This donation represents one of the largest single food aid contributions to Liberia this year. The rice will be monetized through a controlled and transparent process managed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Northwestern Commodities Inc., with all proceeds earmarked for national development projects, thereby extending the impact of the aid beyond immediate nutritional support.

The Government of Liberia extends its profound gratitude to the People's Republic of China for this significant contribution and reiterates its dedication to managing this resource with the utmost integrity for the welfare of the Liberian people.