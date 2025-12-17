Liberia: ITC Encourages Local Coffee Consumption

In an effort to encourage local coffee consumption in Liberia, the International Trade Centre (ITC), in collaboration with the Farmers Union Network of Liberia (FUNL) recently concluded a two-day training workshop for interested baristas. Baristas are professionals who specialize in preparing and serving coffee beverages in shops, cafes, and restaurants.

With support from the European Union, the initiative aims not only to promote local coffee consumption, but also to ensure a sustainable local coffee market for producers, and create employment opportunities for young people.

The participants were selected based on their interest in starting a coffee business in the future within their respective communities and their intention to support farmers by providing them with market access.

The two-day training focused on coffee preparation skills, technical expertise in using equipment, customer service, and a brief history of coffee in Liberia.

Liberia's coffee industry is gradually recovering, but accessing the local market remains a challenge. By training baristas, the project aims to better connect farmers with the domestic markets to boost their incomes.

During the workshop, Hon. Josephine Francis, President of the Farmers Union Network of Liberia who served as facilitator, explained that Liberia has a rich history with coffee.

However, she mentioned that the coffee sub-sector had been abandoned since the end of the war, but it is now recovering due to the intervention of the EU and other partners.

"We are thankful for the support of the EU to see the need to revamp the coffee sector. This effort has also led to the establishment of demo plots in producing counties where the farmers are learning about improved practices to replicate," she said.

Since the program started, a few people have received training in coffee roasting to improve the quality of coffee for local consumers. With further training, the project aims to enhance coffee quality.

About the EU ACP Business Friendly Coffee Project:

The EU ACP Business Friendly Project is part of a larger regional initiative funded by the European Union to support African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries in fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

In Liberia, the program was introduced in 2021 through the Farmers Union Network of Liberia, a member of ACRAM supported by the International Trade Centre to revive the coffee sub-sector by empowering coffee producers in five counties, Bong, Nimba, Lofa, Bomi and Montserrado.