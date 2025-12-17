Liberia: Govt Entities to Undergo Administrative Overhaul

Five key government institutions are poised to undergo a major human resources overhaul after the Civil Service Agency (CSA) released comprehensive Personnel and Credential Verification Reports.

The affected entities include the Liberia National Commission on Arms, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Commission on Higher Education, and Nimba University.

The verification exercise, conducted by the CSA, was formally presented today at the Dr. C. William Allen Conference Room at CSA headquarters in Monrovia. The event brought together senior officials and representatives from the five government entities, along with CSA leadership, marking what the agency described as a "milestone in promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in Liberia's public service."

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Edwin K. Jallah, CSA Director of Administration, emphasized the importance of the initiative. "On behalf of the Civil Service Agency, I am honored to welcome you to this presentation of the personnel and credential verification exercise reports of five key government spending entities," he said. "This marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and integrity in public sector human resource management."

Mr. Zarballee Woiwor, Special Technical Assistant to the CSA Director General, outlined the purpose and objectives of the exercise. "This verification process is a crucial step in cleansing personnel records, validating qualifications, and ensuring that only qualified individuals serve in public institutions," Hormone explained. "It also helps identify payroll irregularities, unauthorized allowances, and other inefficiencies while providing reliable data for workforce planning, rationalization, and succession management."

CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. presented the findings, highlighting significant gaps in human resources and payroll management across the five agencies. "We have been working with government institutions for over a year, reviewing personnel data and making actionable recommendations to improve service delivery. This process is not just about presenting data; it is about creating a sustainable system for accountability, transparency, and professionalism," Dr. Joekai said.

The findings revealed that in the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, 286 employees, representing 81 percent of the workforce, were verified. However, 59 employees were flagged for possible removal pending investigation.

Dr. Joekai noted, "We identified multiple incomplete personnel files, inconsistencies in job titles, and recurring patterns of absenteeism. These findings are critical to improving payroll integrity and ensuring qualified personnel are appropriately deployed."

Credential verification uncovered that 260 employees possessed verified qualifications, while 26 employees had no academic or professional credentials. Bachelor's degree holders made up the largest category, followed by high school graduates, with only 14 employees holding master's degrees. "Alignment of staff deployment with their qualifications is essential. We found 59 employees overqualified and 12 underqualified for their current positions," Dr. Joekai added.

The CSA has made several recommendations to correct these challenges. These include the immediate removal of 59 unverified employees from the payroll, salary reductions for 87 employees with attendance anomalies, suspension of 19 employees absent for seven to 19 days without authorization, and dismissal of four employees absent for 14 or more days without notice.

Dr. Joekai also highlighted the broader governance context, connecting the HR overhaul to previous initiatives such as the "One Chair, One Child" presidential project, funded in part through recovered salaries from previous compliance measures. "The CSA's mandate is central to ensuring transparency and integrity across government payroll and human resource management. By presenting these reports publicly, we reinforce openness and accountability, providing institutions with the data needed to make informed decisions and improve service delivery," he said.

Representatives from the five government agencies thanked the CSA for its work and pledged to act on the findings.

Deputy Minister for Administration at Post and Telecommunications, Augustine Soway Karpeh, echoed the sentiment, stating, "The CSA has provided us with invaluable insight into our workforce. We will ensure that all recommendations are implemented to strengthen our human resource management and operational efficiency."

Rev. Mone J. Duoe, representing the National Commission on Higher Education, added, "This verification exercise provides a clear roadmap for improving our personnel processes. We are committed to implementing these recommendations in full."

The CSA verification exercise also focused on workforce realignment, ensuring personnel are properly classified and deployed based on their qualifications and institutional needs. "We are setting a baseline for personnel reforms, HR capacity building, and succession planning," Dr. Joekai explained. "These reports provide a roadmap for eliminating inefficiencies, reducing payroll leakages, and strengthening institutional governance across Liberia's public sector."

The release of the verification reports signals a bold step toward restructuring human resources in Liberia's civil service, emphasizing transparency, efficiency, and professional accountability. The CSA plans to work closely with the five agencies to implement recommendations, streamline operations, and strengthen workforce management across government institutions.