The Management of ArcelorMittal Liberia on December 15, 2025, donated a check worth US$ 25k cheque to the Nimba Sport Steering Committee as contribution toward the county participation in this year's county meet.

During the donation in Sanniquellie, the company reaffirmed its strong partnership with Nimba County to support the county's participation in the ongoing National County Sports Meet.

According to Nimba populous Facebook page, Nimba Future Generation' said the cheque was received by Mr. Peter Karngbayr, Nimba County Development Officer, formerly Development on behalf of the county administration.

Mr. Peter Karngbaye expressed profound appreciation for the company's continued support to the county, assuring the company the contribution will surely prepare the team and also motivate young talented county squat

In Group B, Nimba defeated Sinoe County in both kickball and soccer; in kickball Nimba girls 3 points over Sinoe who got zero from six home runs, in soccer the mountainous boys wasted no time with the seaside boys, defeating 3 goals to zero.

Nimba scored two goals in the first half of the game - in the second half, seaside boys mounted pressure to redeem the goals, but their dream were weakened, when the mountainous hits the nets from header from the left extreme, leaving the game to end 3- 0 in favor of Nimba.

AML contribution is not strange, because every season the county will always receive a package from the company in preparation of the county's meet.

Nimba County team is one of the county's meet teams that is highly supported by the citizens local and internationally - personal donations/contributions from individuals can also be immense, but the lock of accountability after the leagues remain concerns among the citizens.

In preparation of the county's meet, the steering committee staged a monthlong districts league, with all the nine electoral districts participating, generating a huge amount of Liberian Dollars.

After the district league came to an end, AML stage another district league gear toward raising funds to enhance the team financial ability to participate - beside the gate in take or money generated, the administration always allot money in the county budget for the county's meet, backed by an incentive from the Ministry of Youth and Sport to every county.

But there has never been an occasion where the steering committee of the county leadership gives an account of what was collected, spent or if any balance, but every year the sport steering committee starts with zero balance.

However, Sanniquellie Sport Pitch, which is named in honour of Businessman Floyd Tomah was on Friday, December 12, 2025, inaugurated upon renovation funded by the Jungle Water Group of Companies.

The pitch was redesigned with artificial grass, commonly tuft, but there is a lighting system as compared to what was done in Ganta by FIFA funded rehabilitation works.