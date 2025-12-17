Liberia: AML Donates U.S.$15k Bong County NCSM Teams

ArcelorMittal Liberia has presented a cheque worth US$15,000 to the Bong County Sports Steering Committee, reinforcing private sector support for the county's participation in the ongoing 2025-2026 National County Sports Meet.

The presentation took place on 15 December 2025 at the Gbarnga Administration Building, where the company formally handed the cheque to Bong County Finance Officer, Silas Tokpah, for onward submission through the office of the county authority.

Making the presentation, Lance Gbagonyon, Government Relations Superintendent of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), said the company was pleased to contribute to Bong County's sports team currently competing in Gbarpolu County.

Mr. Gbagonyon said the donation reflects AML's continued commitment to community development, stressing that the company's support for sports is not limited to Bong County alone.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to him, similar financial contributions are also being made to Nimba and Grand Bassa counties, as part of AML's broader strategy to support counties hosting or affected by the company's operations.

He told Daily Observer that ArcelorMittal Liberia is hopeful that teams from three of its affected communities are participating in this year's national sports competition, adding that the company was proud to play a role in strengthening grassroots sports development.

"We are pleased to present this US$15,000 to support the county's efforts," Mr. Gbagonyon said, describing sports as a unifying force that promotes peace, teamwork and youth empowerment.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Bong County Superintendent and Sports Steering Committee, Finance Officer Silas Tokpah expressed appreciation to ArcelorMittal Liberia for what he described as timely and meaningful support.

Mr. Tokpah said the contribution would help address logistical and welfare needs of the county's athletes, noting that financial constraints often affect team performance during national competitions.

Bong County Development Officer, Sedekie Kromah, also welcomed the donation, praising AML for standing with the county at a critical moment in the competition.

He said the support demonstrates strong collaboration between the county administration and the private sector, adding that such partnerships are essential for sustaining sports development and youth engagement.

Both officials acknowledged that the US$15,000 cheque may not cover all the team's needs but stressed that it provides encouragement and momentum as Bong County seeks to improve its performance at this year's games.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They further expressed hope that with better coordination, discipline and continued support, Bong County's athletes could surpass previous performances and qualify for the later stages of the competition.

The officials also appealed for sustained assistance, noting that sports development goes beyond competitions and includes investment in training, facilities and local talent.

The donation comes as counties across Liberia rely increasingly on partnerships with corporate institutions to support participation in the National County Sports Meet, widely regarded as one of the country's most important platforms for unity, talent discovery and national pride.