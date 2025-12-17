Liberia: World Bank Launches U.S.$88.7m Excel Project to Tackle Liberia's Learning Crisis

Ganta — The World Bank has launched the Excellence in Learning in Liberia (EXCEL) project, a landmark education initiative aimed at reversing Liberia's deep learning deficits, with officials warning that two out of three Grade 3 pupils cannot read a simple story and four out of five struggle with basic numeracy.

Speaking at the official launch on Tuesday, World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen described the project as a "day of hope" for Liberia's future, emphasizing that education remains the single most powerful tool for national transformation.

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world," Wallen said, quoting Nelson Mandela. "Liberia is at a pivotal moment. Foundational literacy and numeracy early in life determine a child's future--and ultimately Liberia's capacity to rise."

The EXCEL project, the largest education investment in the history of the World Bank Group's partnership with Liberia, will be financed with US$60 million in IDA funding, complemented by a US$28.7 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), bringing total support to US$88.7 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Addressing a National Learning Emergency

Wallen said recent learning assessments paint a troubling picture of Liberia's education system, not because children lack ability, but because the quality of instruction remains poor.

"These numbers are an urgent call to action for all of us," she stressed.

EXCEL is designed to directly address these challenges by prioritizing reading, writing, and mathematics across early childhood education and all six grades of primary school, ensuring that every Liberian child acquires essential life skills.

According to Wallen, the project represents a system-wide shift, not just another donor-funded intervention.

"EXCEL is not just a project," she said, echoing Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah. "It is a nationwide transformation in how learning is delivered."

What EXCEL Will Do

Under the program, EXCEL will:

Support teachers with simple, effective teaching methods;

Improve school learning environments;

Strengthen teacher supervision and support systems; and

Upgrade data, accountability, and learning assessment systems.

The project aligns with the government's ARREST Agenda, particularly the AAID pillar, by investing in access, quality, equity, and institutional capacity. It also supports Liberia's Education Sector Plan and Partnership Compact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jobs, Growth, and the Future

Wallen said EXCEL will serve as a cornerstone of the World Bank Group's five-year partnership framework with Liberia, which focuses on one overarching outcome: building the foundations for more and better jobs.

"Reducing learning poverty is essential for creating opportunity for Liberia's youth," she noted.

Broad Support from Government and Partners

The World Bank praised the Government of Liberia--including the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the Ministry of Education--for placing education at the center of national development priorities. The Liberian Legislature was also commended for backing the project, recognizing its nationwide reach.

Development partners including UNICEF, the European Union, bilateral agencies, and NGOs are aligning technical assistance and complementary investments to support implementation.

Wallen also acknowledged the critical role of teachers, principals, county and district education officers, school management committees, parents, and students, describing them as the "true drivers" of change.

A Vision for Liberia's Future

Closing her remarks, Wallen expressed optimism that EXCEL will help Liberia's children stay in school, learn more, and acquire skills needed for productive and fulfilling lives.

"When Liberia's children EXCEL, Liberia EXCELS," she said. "This is an investment in Liberia's bright and prosperous future."