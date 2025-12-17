Liberia: World Bank Urges Agriculture-Led Growth As Liberia Seeks Food Security and Fewer Imports

Ganta, Nimba County — The World Bank has renewed its call for Liberia to harness agriculture as a driver of economic transformation, food security, and job creation, as the country continues to spend scarce foreign exchange importing basic food items despite vast natural endowments.

Speaking Friday, December 12, 2025, at the National Agriculture Fair in Ganta, World Bank Liberia Country Manager Georgia Wallen praised Liberian farmers--particularly women, who she said produce an estimated 93 percent of the country's food--as the backbone of the national economy.

"Farmers are at the heart of Liberia's economy," Wallen said. "Your work nourishes every Liberian family, in every community and every county."

The Fair, held under the theme "Empowering Farmers, Enriching the Nation," brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, senior government officials, development partners, and hundreds of farmers from across the country.

Import Dependence Despite Natural Wealth

Wallen noted that although Liberia is endowed with fertile land, abundant rainfall, and a favorable climate, the country continues to import staples such as rice, poultry, and vegetables, placing strain on foreign exchange reserves.

She said the situation can be reversed through deliberate policy choices under the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes economic transformation and domestic production.

"Unlocking Liberia's agricultural potential will require well-targeted public support and smart incentives that mobilize private investment," she said.

According to Wallen, key ingredients for transformation include:

Predictable financing for farmers and agribusinesses;

Improved market access and storage infrastructure;

Quality inputs and strong extension services; and

Climate-smart and digital solutions that increase productivity and reduce risk.

World Bank Backs Agrifood Transformation

The World Bank, Wallen said, remains committed to supporting Liberia's agricultural transformation through its new World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework, focusing on making the agrifood system more efficient, inclusive, and sustainable.

"Our support targets productivity gains, stronger value chains, resilient markets, and opportunities that translate into jobs--especially for Liberia's vibrant youth," she said.

She described the National Agriculture Fair as a catalyst in a broader national effort to build a modern food system that reduces imports, creates livelihoods, and retains more value within the local economy.

Farmers at the Center

Wallen emphasized the pivotal role of women farmers and small-scale producers, whose daily labor sustains households and markets across Liberia.

"Today, we salute the men and women whose resilience and enterprise keep Liberia fed," she said.

She commended the Government of Liberia, development partners, and farmers for their collaboration and leadership in advancing agricultural development.

Toward a Food-Secure Future

Wallen concluded by expressing optimism that sustained investment, policy reform, and private-sector engagement will move Liberia closer to food self-sufficiency and shared prosperity.

"This Fair is another spark in Liberia's drive toward food system transformation--one that nourishes families, expands agribusiness opportunities, and secures a more prosperous future for all Liberians," she said.