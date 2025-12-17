Liberia: FAO Director-General Concludes High-Level Mission to Liberia, Launches Strategic Flagship Initiatives to Accelerate Agrifood Systems Transformation

Monrovia, — The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), QU Dongyu, has concluded a two-day official mission to Liberia, reaffirming FAO's strong commitment to supporting the Government and people of Liberia in transforming the country's agrifood systems through evidence-based, climate-resilient and market-oriented approaches.

During the visit, the Director-General held high-level bilateral meetings with H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. J. Alexander Nuetah, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti. He also engaged with heads of key national institutions responsible for forestry, environmental protection, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia.

The mission underscored Liberia's significant agricultural potential, including its 1.6 million hectares of arable land and abundant rainfall, which provide a strong foundation for enhancing food security, nutrition, rural livelihoods and sustainable economic growth.

"This is a moment to develop smart and efficient agriculture through an integrated and holistic approach guided by the Four Betters--better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life," the Director-General said during his meeting with President Boakai.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Launch of Flagship FAO Initiatives

A major outcome of the visit was the official launch of Liberia's participation in FAO's One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) Initiative, with Coffee Liberica selected as the country's priority product. Coffee Liberica, a rare and indigenous coffee species, reflects Liberia's national heritage and offers strong climate resilience and significant potential in the global specialty coffee market.

Through the OCOP initiative, FAO will support the transformation of Liberia's coffee sector by enhancing quality, productivity and sustainability; promoting agroforestry systems; strengthening value chains; building a premium and traceable Liberian coffee brand; and generating decent employment and income opportunities, particularly for youth, women and rural communities.

The Director-General also launched Liberia's participation in FAO's Hand-in-Hand Initiative, a data-driven investment platform that leverages advanced geospatial analysis and precision planning tools. The initiative will help identify priority value chains--including rice, maize, cassava and cocoa--alongside infrastructure gaps and vulnerable farming communities, to guide targeted investments for maximum socio-economic and environmental impact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am delighted to share experience with a country endowed with immense agricultural potential and unique agricultural products," the Director-General said.

Alignment with National Development Priorities

Both initiatives are fully aligned with Liberia's national development agenda, contributing to agricultural and agro-industrial transformation, value chain development, forest restoration, climate action and the reduction of post-harvest losses.

Liberia presents an emerging frontier for responsible private sector investment in agriculture. FAO remains committed to working closely with the Government of Liberia, development partners and the private sector to co-create, co-invest and co-deliver tangible actions and measurable results that advance sustainable agrifood systems and inclusive economic growth.