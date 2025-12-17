Liberia: Cental, Wongosol, Present Findings of a Research On Local Governance and Service Delivery in Liberia

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) in partnership with the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), with support from the UN Women Liberia on Friday, December 5, 2025, presented findings of a research report on assessing local governance and service delivery in Liberia.

The research, conducted in four (4) counties in November 2025, offers a comprehensive analysis of citizens' perceptions of local governance, service delivery, and participatory development in Liberia. The report, amongst others, seeks to shape policy discussions, and mobilize collective efforts for governance reform and accountability, in line with the government of Liberia's national development agenda -the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and UN Women's priority of promoting inclusive, transparent, and gender-responsive governance.

In his remarks during official launch of the report in Monrovia, Hon. Emmanuel Wheinyue, Assistant Minister for Research and Development Planning at the Ministry of Local Government, formerly the Ministry of Internal Affairs, described the report as a critical tool for increased policy intervention to improving service delivery across Liberia. On behalf of the ministry, he committed to use findings of the report as tools for policy intervention aimed at promoting inclusive, accountable, and impactful public service delivery, especially at the local level.

Conducted in November 2025 through a structured Kobo Collect questionnaire administered by trained volunteers and researchers, the research engaged 385 respondents, comprising 183 females (or 48 percent) and 202 males (or 52 percent), across diverse demographic and social categories. A majority of respondents, 54 percent, were youth under the age of 35, with private citizens, youth groups, and women's groups forming the largest categories.

Presenting a summary of the report findings, CENTAL's Project Lead, C. Rogget Chea, highlighted a persistent gap between the promise of decentralization and the lived experiences of citizens. He revealed that governance structures such as County Councils and County Service Centers are recognized, but remain constrained by limited transparency, weak responsiveness, limited financing, and inadequate inclusion of marginalized groups and voices.