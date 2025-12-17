Liberia: NEC and UNDP Hold Website Consultative Assessment Workshop

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC), in partnership with the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, launched a two-day Consultative Assessment Workshop to review and strengthen the Commission's official website.

The exercise aimed to align the platform with international standards for usability, accessibility, security, and public information services. The workshop was at the One UN House in Monrovia.

The session brought together representatives from NEC's ICT, Data Centre, Communications, Electronic Broadcasting, and Administration sections.

Participants assessed the website's structure, navigation, content organization, design, mobile responsiveness, accessibility, security features, and integration with other NEC digital platforms.

The workshop was facilitated by Evrard Kouadio, UNDP ICT/Website Specialist, and Ashken Adili, Certified CISCO Academy Instructor and CISCO Internetwork expert.

Opening the workshop, NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah emphasized the importance of a modern, user-friendly, and accessible website as a key tool for public engagement and transparent electoral communication.

She noted that improving user experience is essential to reducing misinformation and ensuring citizens can easily access credible information.

"Our website must be user-friendly. We regularly receive complaints from citizens who say they cannot access certain pages or information. If the website is not easy to use, people will turn elsewhere for information, and that is when rumors spread. This is why your work here is so important," she said.

Madam Browne Lansanah also underscored the need to build internal capacity to manage and maintain the website, reducing long-term reliance on external vendors and improving efficiency.

She encouraged the timely publication of press releases and public notices to enhance the Commission's responsiveness.

Over the two days, facilitators guided participants through peer review exercises, demonstrations on accessibility (including WCAG standards), mobile responsiveness, analytics reporting, and group problem-solving sessions to identify actionable recommendations for the website's redesign and migration to NEC-managed hosting.

Speaking on behalf of the UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project, Programme Officer Roosevelt Zayzay expressed optimism that the workshop will support the NEC's efforts to modernize its digital communication systems.

"We hope that this activity contributes to making the NEC website more functional, inclusive, and user-friendly for the public," he noted.

The workshop forms part of UNDP's broader support to enhancing transparency, inclusiveness, and institutional communication within Liberia's electoral process.

It aligns with NEC's ICT and Digitalization Strategy and its Strategic Plan, which call for improved digital platforms and greater public access to electoral information.

Following the workshop, NEC and UNDP will consolidate findings and recommendations to inform the redesign of the corporate website and strengthen internal website management processes.

The Liberia Electoral Support Project supports national institutions and processes to promote inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance.

It is managed by UNDP and implemented in partnership with UN Women, the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, and the NEC, with support from the European Union, Ireland, and Sweden.