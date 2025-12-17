Liberia: China Pledges Deeper Agricultural Cooperation As Liberia Pushes for Food Self-Sufficiency

Ganta, Nimba County — China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Liberia's agricultural transformation, pledging deeper cooperation in farmer empowerment, mechanization, capacity building, and expanded access to international markets as Liberia seeks food self-sufficiency and economic growth.

Speaking at the 2025 National Agriculture Fair on Friday, December 12, the Chinese Ambassador to Liberia hailed agriculture as the foundation of national development and described farmers as critical to Liberia's economic resilience and sovereignty.

"Farmers do more than feed us--they fuel our bodies, our economy, and even our sovereignty," the Ambassador said. "Empowering farmers is the most strategic investment a nation can make in its future."

The Fair, held under the theme "Empowering Farmers, Enriching the Nation," brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, senior government officials, development partners, and farmers from across the country.

Agriculture at the Center of National Development

The Chinese envoy praised Liberia for placing agriculture at the forefront of its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), noting that the government's focus mirrors China's own development path, where agriculture, rural development, and farmers have long been national priorities.

Drawing parallels with China's experience, the Ambassador said sustained policy focus has enabled China--despite having less than 7 percent of the world's arable land--to feed nearly 20 percent of the global population.

"This demonstrates what is possible when agriculture is treated as a national central task," the Ambassador said.

Capacity Building and Mechanization Support

China, the envoy said, continues to support Liberia through practical capacity-building initiatives. Among them is the China-sponsored Bamboo and Rattan Weaving Project, now in its seventh phase, which has trained Liberians in handicrafts, crop production, and livestock rearing, enabling beneficiaries to earn sustainable livelihoods.

The Ambassador also announced progress on the Liberia Agriculture Modernization and Mechanization Project, under which China will provide modern agricultural machinery to service centers in eight counties, aimed at boosting productivity and easing the burden on smallholder farmers.

In addition, China has organized multiple training programs for Liberian professionals in recent years, strengthening technical and institutional capacity across the agricultural sector.

Opening Global Markets for Liberian Produce

Highlighting the importance of international trade, the Ambassador disclosed that China has extended zero-tariff access to agricultural products from all 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing, including Liberia.

The policy, he said, significantly lowers export costs and opens opportunities for African farmers and agribusinesses to tap into China's vast consumer market.

"Liberia's agricultural products can enter the Chinese market tariff-free," he said, pointing to African exports already benefiting from the policy, including peanuts, cashews, soy products, and dried chili.

With China's middle-income population projected to grow from 400 million to 800 million over the next decade, the Ambassador said demand for high-quality agricultural products will continue to expand.

"We look forward to seeing more value-added agricultural products from Liberia in China's mega market," he added.

Strong International Support

The Chinese envoy also praised the National Agriculture Fair for bringing together international partners, including the World Food Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Bank, and diplomatic missions, describing the gathering as proof that Liberia's development is supported by global partnerships.

He said the Fair not only showcases local products but also expands market access, translating farmers' labor into real income.

Looking Ahead

As China prepares to implement its 15th Five-Year Plan next year, the Ambassador said Beijing remains committed to high-quality development and expanded global cooperation, creating new opportunities for deeper China-Liberia collaboration--particularly in agriculture.

"The prospects for agricultural cooperation between China and Liberia are broad and promising," he said.

He concluded by wishing Liberia success in its agricultural drive and a successful National Agriculture Fair.