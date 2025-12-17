Liberia: Selective Prosecution in International Criminal Law - Myth or Reality?

International criminal law was established to hold individuals accountable for heinous crimes such as genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. The International Criminal Court (ICC) and ad hoc tribunals were created to prosecute these crimes and provide justice to victims. However, a lingering question remains: Is selective prosecution a myth or reality? According to a report by the International Bar Association (2020), over 70% of ICC investigations have focused on African countries, raising concerns about the fairness and impartiality of international justice. This statistic prompts us to examine the validity of the claim that selective prosecution exists in international criminal law.

The creation of international courts, such as the ICC and ad hoc tribunals, was a significant step towards holding individuals accountable for international crimes. The principle of universality and impartiality is fundamental to international justice, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their nationality or position, are held accountable for their actions. However, critics argue that selective prosecution is a reality, with some countries and individuals being targeted more than others. As noted by Professor William Schabas, an international law expert, "the perception of selective prosecution can undermine the credibility of international justice" (Schabas, 2019).

On one hand, arguments in favor of selective prosecution being a myth suggest that cases are selected based on evidence, gravity, and feasibility. The ICC and tribunals follow legal procedures, not political considerations, when selecting cases. Resource constraints and practical limitations also influence which cases are pursued. According to the ICC's annual report (2020), the court's resources are limited, and it must prioritize cases based on the gravity of the crimes and the availability of evidence. As stated by the ICC's Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, "the ICC is committed to investigating and prosecuting crimes that meet the threshold of gravity and admissibility, regardless of the nationality of the accused" (Bensouda, 2020).

On the other hand, arguments supporting the reality of selective prosecution point to the perception that Africa is disproportionately targeted. Powerful states or allies rarely face prosecutions despite allegations of war crimes or crimes against humanity. Political influence, funding, and international cooperation can also affect case selection. For example, the ICC's investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan has been hindered by the lack of cooperation from the United States and other powerful states (Human Rights Watch, 2020). Additionally, the ICC's focus on African countries has led to accusations of bias and selective prosecution. As reported by the BBC (2020), the African Union has criticized the ICC for targeting African leaders while ignoring crimes committed by Western powers.

The challenges and limitations faced by international courts, such as limited resources, political cooperation, and evidence collection, can also contribute to the perception of selective prosecution. Enforcing judgments or arrest warrants can be difficult, and the risk of undermining the credibility of international justice is high. As noted by Transparency International (2021), corruption allegations have shaped perceptions of selective prosecution in international courts.

The implications of selective prosecution, whether perceived or real, are significant. It can affect public confidence in international law and have potential consequences for global peace and justice. According to a report by the United Nations (2020), the perceived bias of international courts can undermine their legitimacy and effectiveness.

In conclusion, while there are arguments on both sides, it is clear that selective prosecution is a complex issue in international criminal law. To address these concerns, there is a need for transparency and consistent standards in prosecutions. Strengthening the universality of investigations and the impartial application of justice is essential. As stated by the World Bank (2020), "the rule of law and access to justice are critical for sustainable development and peace." Ultimately, the credibility of international justice depends on its ability to apply the law equally and impartially to all individuals, regardless of their nationality or position. As Professor Schabas notes, "the pursuit of international justice is a noble endeavor, but it must be based on the principles of fairness, impartiality, and equality" (Schabas, 2019). The importance of credible international justice cannot be overstated, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that justice is applied equally and impartially to all.

This essay was part of the international Law Course's activities taught by Dr. Mory Sumaworo (Ph.D), lecturer at Cuttington University Graduate School of Global Affairs and Policy"

Dabe Boy Williams, Jr. is a Student, Cuttington University Graduate School of Global Affairs and Policy.