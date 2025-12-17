Liberia: Humanitarian Intervention Versus State Sovereignty - An International Legal Perspective

Introduction

In a situation devoid of any world body as well as with all countries being equal in status globally, states form Inter-Governmental Organizations (IGOs) to carry out the task of maintaining an international balance of power (Waltz, 1979). The UN, ECOWAS, NATO, the EU, the AU, and the World Bank are some of the IGOs which come up with international law and regulations by means of treaties, conventions, and resolutions to secure world peace, economic progress, and regional collaboration (Abbott & Snidal, 1998). In order to guard state sovereignty against intrusive humanitarian actions, international legal norms UN Charter Articles 2(4) and 2(7) in particular assert that the use or threat of force is not allowed and restrict any intervention to the domestic jurisdictions of the respective states, thus making any intervention without Security Council consent a breach of both international law and that state's sovereignty (United Nations, 1945; Gray, 2018)

Humanitarian Intervention Debate

The debate over whether humanitarian intervention justifies the violation of state sovereignty remains one of the most enduring and contested questions in international relations and international law. As global norms have evolved since the end of the Cold War, the tension between respecting state sovereignty and protecting populations from mass atrocities has increasingly shaped both diplomatic practice and legal scholarship. Proponents of humanitarian intervention argue that sovereignty should not function as a protective shield for governments that commit or tolerate grave abuses against their own populations, particularly in cases involving genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes, and crimes against humanity (Evans, 2012). From this perspective, moral responsibility and emerging legal norms demand action when states fail in their most basic duties. Opponents, however, contend that external intervention especially military intervention often results in prolonged instability, selective enforcement, and geopolitical manipulation, thereby weakening the international legal order built upon sovereign equality (Krasner, 2010).

The emergence of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) doctrine at the 2005 United Nations World Summit significantly reframed the legal and normative understanding of sovereignty. Under R2P, sovereignty is no longer viewed solely as territorial control but as a responsibility to protect populations from mass atrocities. When a state is unwilling or unable to fulfill this responsibility, the obligation to act shifts to the international community, acting collectively (Bellamy, 2014). This reconceptualization reflects the growing influence of international human rights norms within international law, even though their enforcement remains uneven and heavily influenced by political considerations.

Historical Context

Historical cases further demonstrate the legal and political complexity of humanitarian intervention. The NATO intervention in Kosovo in 1999 is frequently cited as a case where intervention arguably prevented widespread atrocities, despite lacking explicit authorization from the United Nations Security Council. This led many scholars to describe the intervention as "illegal but legitimate," highlighting the gap between strict legal rules and moral necessity (Wheeler, 2011). Conversely, the 2011 intervention in Libya, originally authorized under the R2P framework, has attracted significant criticism for expanding beyond civilian protection into regime change. The aftermath of the intervention, marked by state collapse and prolonged instability, strengthened concerns that humanitarian justifications can be misused for strategic or political ends (Kuperman, 2013).

Despite such controversies, it is increasingly acknowledged that state sovereignty is no longer absolute in contemporary international law. In an era of globalization, where human suffering is rapidly communicated and international norms emphasize human dignity, non-intervention is no longer universally accepted as the default response to mass atrocities. Nevertheless, scholars stress that for humanitarian intervention to be considered legitimate, it must meet strict criteria, including just cause, right intention, proportionality, and collective authorization preferably through the United Nations Security Council to prevent abuse and preserve international order (Walzer, 2015).

Ultimately, whether humanitarian intervention constitutes a legitimate violation of state sovereignty depends largely on theoretical orientation. Realist scholars argue that interventions often conceal power politics and selective moralism, while liberal institutionalists maintain that the protection of fundamental human rights should override rigid interpretations of sovereignty. Constructivist perspectives emphasize the role of evolving international norms in reshaping state behavior and redefining what is considered legitimate action in the international system (Finnemore, 2003).

In practice, the legitimacy of humanitarian intervention remains contingent upon both normative principles and political realities. The central challenge lies in reconciling the moral imperative to prevent human suffering with the legal structures designed to maintain international stability and order. As Thakur (2016) observes, this tension will likely persist as long as international society seeks to balance sovereign equality with universal human rights, ensuring that humanitarian intervention remains a core and unresolved issue in contemporary international relations.

Conclusion

To conclude, the legal formality of intervention doesn't mean states should sit back and fold their hands, it aimed at legal intervention, states action should be back my legal proceeding. There are international law that can save guard the process, and to also ensure adequate intervention that will have a positive impact and long-tern stability. Intervention that is void of law can easily be determine as violation and create another conflict.

NOTE: This essay was part of the International Law course's activities taught by Dr. Mory Sumaworo (Ph.D.), Lecturer at Cuttington University Graduate School of Global Affairs and Policy.

References

Simeon Monjue is a Student of Cuttington University Graduate School of Global Affairs and Policy.