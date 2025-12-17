West Africa: Ecowas Cracks Down On Coups, Pushes Single Currency As Leaders Map New Future for West Africa

Abuja, Nigeria — West African leaders meeting in Abuja have issued a sweeping communiqué that hardens the regional bloc's stance against coups, revives momentum for a single currency, and lays out a far-reaching reform agenda ahead of a Special Summit on the future of ECOWAS.

At the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, chaired by Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, leaders condemned unconstitutional changes of government, authorized targeted sanctions against spoilers in Guinea-Bissau, warned former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh over exile activities, and recommitted to deeper economic and political integration across the region.

The summit brought together heads of state and senior representatives from across the bloc, alongside leaders of the ECOWAS Commission, the African Union, UEMOA and the United Nations.

Tough line on coups and political instability

The Authority vehemently condemned the recent coup in Guinea-Bissau, rejecting the authorities' announced "transition program" and demanding an inclusive, short transition leading to credible elections. ECOWAS authorized protection for political leaders and institutions, ordered a fresh high-level mission to Bissau, and warned that targeted sanctions would be imposed if demands are ignored.

Leaders also condemned an attempted coup in Benin, praising the rapid intervention of the ECOWAS Standby Force with support from Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone. The Commission was directed to propose new rules to enable faster regional military intervention in emergencies.

On The Gambia, ECOWAS warned ex-President Yahya Jammeh that statements made from exile constitute a breach of asylum conditions and a threat to peace, stressing that past agreements do not shield him from accountability for alleged human rights abuses.

Elections, democracy and transitions

The bloc welcomed recent elections in Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, encouraged transparency in upcoming polls in Benin and Côte d'Ivoire, and praised progress in Sierra Leone under the Agreement for National Unity.

ECOWAS also pledged full support to Guinea's transition, including long-term and short-term election observation missions ahead of the December 28, 2025 presidential election.

Economy rebounds, ECO currency back in focus

Leaders welcomed signs of economic resilience in 2025, citing faster growth, easing inflation and fiscal consolidation. But they raised alarm over weak macroeconomic convergence with less than two years to the planned launch of the ECO single currency.

To break the deadlock, the Authority ordered the reactivation of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Single Currency, urging member states to meet convergence criteria and agree on institutional arrangements.

Free movement, power and trade reforms

Nigeria was commended for deploying the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card, with a call for remaining states to accelerate adoption to boost free movement and security.

On energy, leaders hailed the historic synchronization of power systems across 15 West African countries but warned that payment defaults threaten the West African Power Pool and the planned regional electricity market.

The Authority also ordered harmonization of rules of origin under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and pushed member states to accelerate implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

From January 1, 2026, ECOWAS will enforce a 25% reduction in passenger and security charges on air transport, directing uniform compliance across the region.

Terrorism, Sahel crisis and humanitarian response

Alarmed by worsening insecurity in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, leaders approved US$2.85 million each from the Regional Security Fund for Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo, and ordered urgent steps to operationalize a Regional Counterterrorism Brigade.

ECOWAS also pledged to mobilize resources to evacuate stranded West African migrants from Libya and Algeria.

Key institutional decisions

The Authority endorsed the allocation of top ECOWAS statutory positions for 2026-2030, including:

· Commission President: Senegal

· Economic Affairs & Agriculture: Liberia

· Political Affairs, Peace & Security: Sierra Leone

Leaders further agreed to support Ghana's bid for the African Union chairmanship in 2027, earmarked Liberia for the ECOWAS Commission presidency (2030-2034) subject to criteria, and approved the relocation of the West African Health Organisation headquarters to Côte d'Ivoire.

Looking ahead

In closing, the Authority praised President Julius Maada Bio for his leadership and commitment to regional integration, peace and security, as ECOWAS prepares for a Special Summit to redefine its future after five decades of existence.

The date and venue of the next ECOWAS Summit will be announced later.