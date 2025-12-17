Liberia: Public Protest Grows - Over detention of Liberian Artist Bucky Raw

Tension rose at the Paynesville Magisterial Court on Monday, December 15, 2025, as family members, friends, and fans of popular Liberian musical artist Bucky Raw staged a protest demanding his immediate release from detention.

The demonstrators gathered outside the court premises, chanting slogans and waving placards bearing inscriptions such as "Free Bucky" and "Free CSE," drawing public attention to what they described as an unjust arrest of the celebrated hip-hop and Trapco artist.

The protest follows the weekend arrest of Bucky Raw, whose real name is Karwoudou Cole, by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). According to authorities, LDEA agents conducted a raid on his Duport Road residence in Paynesville, where he was allegedly found in possession of narcotics.

On Monday morning, the artist was escorted to the Paynesville Magisterial Court under heavy security, with multiple LDEA pickup trucks deployed to the scene. His appearance sparked renewed chants and emotional reactions from supporters, many of whom remained at the court throughout the proceedings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bucky Raw was arrested early Friday morning following the LDEA operation at his residence. The agency claims that approximately 31.6 grams of marijuana were seized during the raid. He and several other individuals were subsequently taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of narcotics.

Under Liberia's drug laws, offenses related to narcotics are considered non-bailable, a position the LDEA has reaffirmed amid widespread social media speculation suggesting the artist had been released.

Meanwhile, the Paynesville Magisterial Court has ordered Karwoudou Cole, and his co-accused to be remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP), commonly referred to as South Beach, pending further proceedings. A source close to the case confirmed that the suspects are accused of illegal drug possession and other violations of Liberia's drug laws.

In a related development, the LDEA announced administrative action against Agent Ayouba A. Kromah with immediate effect following a Facebook post he made in connection to the suspect.

In the post, Kromah wrote: "We are still friends, Buck. After we arrested you, I was doing my job; the law is the law."

The LDEA described the post as a serious breach of professional ethics, emphasizing that such conduct is unacceptable. The agency further clarified that Agent Kromah is not authorized to conduct any business or represent the LDEA in any capacity until further notice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bucky Raw remains one of Liberia's most influential musical figures, and his arrest has sparked intense public debate, with supporters calling for due process and transparency.