Liberia: Lawsuit Hangs Over Senate

- Over-neglect of 2019 Renumeration & Standardization Act

Central Administrative Staffers of the Liberian Senate have threatened to sue the Liberian Senate over the Senate's alleged failure, through President Pro-Temp Nyonblee Kangar-lawrence, to increase their salaries in keeping with the 2019 Renumeration and Standardization Act.

Early Monday morning, December 15, 2025, staffers of the Central Administration of the Liberian Senate and the Liberian Staffers Association were seen engaged in a protest, obstructing legislative functions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During their protest, the Staffers went from the offices of various senators, closing their doors and chanting the slogan "Chea time was better, Nyonblee wicked." No salary, no session, and no committee hearing."

Based on their sustained advocacy, Margibi County Senator Natheniel McGill and Nimba County Senator Samuel G. Kogar met with the leadership in a closed-door session. They later held an outdoor engagement with staffers to ascertain their plight.

Speaking during the engagement with the senator, the Liberian Senate Staffers Association (LISSA) President, Arthur T. Gibson, expressed appreciation and gratitude to the senators for their concern, while revealing that they have been and continue to be marginalized by their bosses.

He disclosed that the last time they received salary increments was in 2025, under former President Pro-Temp, Armah Jallah, adding that since then, there have been no increments. Yet, the Liberian Senate budget continues to grow each fiscal year.

" There is no history of the Senate budget declining in any given fiscal year. In the 2015 budget, the Liberian Senate was given over US$14 million. In the 2025 Budget, the basic salary for the Central Administration Staffers accounts for over US$2 million. Why are those of our colleagues considered support staff who work in the different offices of each lawmaker? Their salaries exceed US$1 million. Also, now, if you look at the 2026 proposed budget, it is at US$16 million. Now, if you looked at the thirty senators, their budget is in US$3 million, which means your budget surpassed that of the staffers in both categories." He added.

President Gibson pointed out that, although they are their bosses, they have come not to request but to respectfully demand an increase in their budget and salary.

According to him, the 2019 Remuneration and Standardization Act requires the legislature to standardize the salary across all government agencies and Ministries, including the legislature.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" We have gotten to the point where we are getting out of patients, and you will see us taking the Liberian Senate to court. Let the court be able to determine that the Senate is not supposed to abide by the law it's passed." Gibson threatened.

He also lamented that two months ago, the Senate hired two consultants, Human Resources and Financial, who advised and recommended salary increments for staffers.

However, Senator McGill and Kogar, after listening to the staffers' plight, pleaded that they table their concerns and disengage from the protest, while committing to addressing the issue.

" We want to say thank you for everything you have said. We were sent by the Pro-Temp, Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, to engage with you. We appeal to you to disengage and give us the space to conduct a session and a hearing so we can address your concern. We have already started talking about it, but it's one step at a time. Those who say you shouldn't disengage don't love you. They concluded.