Liberia: Strategic Investment

Chinese Ambassador maps agricultural blueprint for Liberia

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia, Yin Chengwu, has underscored the critical importance of empowering farmers, describing agriculture as the most strategic investment any nation can make in securing its future.

"We often say farmers feed us. That is true, but it is a profound understatement. Farmers fuel us. They fuel our bodies, our economies, and even our very sovereignty," Amb. Chengwu noted.

Speaking on empowering farmers and enriching the nation, the Chinese envoy outlined three key pillars, beginning with the need to place agriculture at the center of national development. He stressed that agriculture remains the foundation of a nation and the livelihood of its people and should never be overemphasized, noting that Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) rightly places agriculture first.

Drawing from China's experience, Ambassador Chengwu explained that the Chinese Government has consistently prioritized agriculture, rural areas, and farmers at the highest level of national planning. For nearly four decades, China's Central Government Document No. 1 has focused on these issues, driving a transformation from subsistence farming to agricultural modernization.

He emphasized that with less than 7% of the world's arable land and 6% of global freshwater resources, China has succeeded in feeding nearly 20% of the world's population, demonstrating what sustained policy focus can achieve.

The second pillar, he said, is capacity building, which serves as the driving force behind agricultural development. As a strategic partner, China has remained committed to supporting Liberia through skills development, technology transfer, and training.

He cited the China-sponsored Bamboo and Rattan Weaving Project, which has completed six terms and is now in its seventh. Through the initiative, many Liberians have acquired skills in handicraft production, fruit and vegetable cultivation, and livestock rearing, enabling them to support their families and communities.

China is also advancing the Liberia Agriculture Modernization and Mechanization Project, which will provide modern agricultural machinery to service centers in eight counties. In addition, multiple agrarian training programs for Liberians have been organized in recent years to strengthen human capacity further.

The third pillar, Ambassador Chengwu explained, is making full use of the international market. In today's interconnected world, the cross-border flow of agricultural goods is essential to sustainable agricultural growth.

In this regard, he noted that China has granted zero-tariff treatment to all 53 African countries with diplomatic ties to China, including Liberia, a policy he said will reduce costs, expand exports, unlock the potential of Africa-China trade, and create more jobs across the continent.

The remarks were delivered at the 2025 National Agriculture Fair in Ganta, Nimba County, attended by H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia; Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture; farmers; and other key stakeholders.

"It is a great pleasure to attend the 2025 National Agriculture Fair. First, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, I would like to extend warm congratulations on the successful opening of this grand event," Amb. Chengwu said, noting that the Fair transforms farmers' hard work into tangible income and realizes the principle of "reward for labor and market for produce."

The Fair also drew together international partners, including the World Food Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Bank, and several embassies, demonstrating that Liberia's development is a collective effort and a clear pathway toward food self-sufficiency and national prosperity.

Further speaking on December 12, the Ambassador revealed that African products such as soybean meal from Ethiopia, peanuts from Congo, cashews from Gambia, and macadamia nuts from Malawi are already entering the Chinese market under the zero-tariff policy, citing Uganda's recent export of 10 metric tons of dried chili as proof that Liberia can do the same.

China's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan will emphasize high-quality development and expanded opening up, reaffirming China's commitment to deeper cooperation and noting that the prospects for China-Liberia agricultural collaboration are brighter than ever.