Liberia: Arcal Boss Decries Neglect of Retirees - Seeks President Boakai's Intervention

The National Chairman of the All-Retired Citizens Association of Liberia (ARCAL), Rev. Kafa Teah, has voiced strong frustration over what he described as decades of neglect and mistreatment of retirees by successive Liberian governments.

Rev. Teah said senior citizens who devoted their productive years to serving the nation are now struggling to live with dignity, a situation he described as unbearable and unjust.

"Despite the sacrifices we've made for this country, we have not received the decent living we deserve from those we once considered our national leaders," Rev. Teah lamented.

Speaking over the weekend at ARCAL's annual retreat at its national headquarters along the Japanese Freeway in Gardnerville Township, Rev. Teah called for a face-to-face meeting with President Joseph N. Boakai to chart a way forward to address the longstanding challenges confronting retirees.

He expressed confidence that direct engagement with President Boakai would help unlock solutions to issues that have persisted for years without meaningful redress.

Rev. Teah also made a passionate appeal to the President to give urgent attention to Chapter 82.2 of the law establishing the National Pension Fund, the Employment Injury Fund, and the Welfare Fund under NASSCORP benefits--entitlements he said retirees are yet to receive fully.

Additionally, he called on the Civil Service Agency (CSA), the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the National Legislature, and NASSCORP to acknowledge the urgency of the plight of retirees and ensure the prompt payment of their lawful benefits.

He cited irregular and poor salary and pension payments as a significant hardship for retirees, especially amid Liberia's continuing economic difficulties.

Rev. Teah further urged retirees across the country to unite under ARCAL and support the association's mission to advocate for their collective rights.

"We are calling on all retirees to join the struggle to right the wrongs and ensure that we receive our just benefits from the Government of Liberia without any precondition," he said.

He emphasized that ARCAL remains committed to fighting for equal opportunities and fair treatment for all retired citizens, stressing that justice, equality, and peace must guide any resolution.

"If we are to treat each other fairly under the doctrine of equal rights, we must act now," Rev. Teah declared. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.