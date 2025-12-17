Liberia: LFA Inaugurates Second Artificial Pitch in Nimba

-Strengthens Football infrastructure through PPP

Nimba County has recorded another major boost in football infrastructure development following the inauguration of its second artificial pitch in Sanniquellie by the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

The ceremony, held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, comes just weeks after the county witnessed the commissioning of its first-ever artificial pitch and floodlights in Gompa City.

The newly inaugurated facility in Sanniquellie further underlines the LFA's commitment to decentralizing football development and expanding access to quality playing surfaces across Liberia.

The project was jointly funded by the LFA and Jungle Water Group of Investment under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, the first of its kind under the current LFA administration.

The partnership has been hailed as a model for sustainable sports development in the country.

Speaking at the event, LFA President Mustapha I. Raji reaffirmed the association's vision to provide modern football infrastructure nationwide.

"Today, we continue to prove that we are fulfilling the promises we made. We will continue to develop football, and our dreams to grow the game will keep moving forward," Raji said. "Our vision is to ensure that artificial pitches are spread across Liberia so every Liberian football talent has a fair chance to grow."

Raji emphasized inclusivity, noting that quality facilities are essential for the development of boys, girls, and even former legends of the game.

"We must give every talent a chance. It is our responsibility to guarantee opportunities for growth and development on quality pitches," he added.

The LFA President also acknowledged the vital role played by members of the Legislature and the LFA Executive Committee, whose collective decisions made the construction of the pitch and other developmental projects possible.

"As president of the Liberia Football Association, we come to football with a vision. It is important that our executive committee members and stakeholders align with that vision so that all promises made to the football family are delivered," Raji noted.

For his part, Jungle Water Group of Investment CEO, Mr. Tomah Seh Floyd, Sr., expressed appreciation to the LFA for what he described as a fruitful and impactful partnership.

He encouraged the youth of Nimba County to make proper use of the facility while taking responsibility for its maintenance.

"We will continue to create opportunities for our young people to display their talents. Let us work together to produce a great player from Nimba, someone we would be proud to watch on our screens tomorrow," Floyd said.

He further disclosed plans to expand the project through future collaborations, including installing floodlights and constructing mini pitches around the facility to create more playing space for aspiring footballers.

The Sanniquellie pitch becomes the fifth artificial pitch completed under the current LFA administration since 2018, in addition to two mini-FIFA Arena pitches inaugurated earlier this September, highlighting steady progress in football infrastructure development across Liberia. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.