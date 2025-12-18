Ghana: Strategic Leadership Necessity, Not Luxury - Former Chief of Defence Staff

The former High Commissioner of Ghana to Nigeria and former Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has emphasised the urgent need for strategic leadership and critical thinking among both military and civilian leaders.

He described strategic leadership as a "necessity, not a luxury," adding that "Today, threats extend beyond traditional battlefields to cyberspace, public health, climate change, and economic instability."

He made this statement during the graduation of 26 officers of the second cohort of Course-2 by the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) on Friday, December 12, in Accra under the theme: 'Simple, Moral, Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent Governance.'

Out of the 26 officers, 23 were males, and three were females. This includes senior officers from the Ghana Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Ghana Revenue Authority. It also included officers from Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zambia.

According to Vice Admiral Amoama, leaders today must do more than command troops.

"They must understand the complex links between politics, economics, technology, and human development. They must anticipate emerging threats, assess risks, and craft coherent strategies that integrate military capability with diplomacy, intelligence, and governance," he underlined.

He further stressed that critical thinking sharpens judgment, encourages evidence-based planning, and transforms officers and public servants from reactive managers into proactive strategists.

Mr Amoama also called for greater inclusion of civilian leaders in the college's programmes through modular courses.

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Prof. Kwesi Aning, also highlighted the importance of ethical leadership. He said integrity, accountability, responsiveness, and transparency were essential pillars for governance, warning that failure to uphold these principles erodes public trust and hinders national development.

The Acting Commandant of NCDS, Brigadier General Frederick Dankyi Ntiri, noted that the institution aims to prepare military and civilian leaders to connect national objectives with actionable strategies.

He said the NCDS had trained 42 participants since its establishment in 2023, consisting of 37 males and five males, including civilians, preparing leaders to safeguard Ghana's sovereignty while promoting peace, security, and development.