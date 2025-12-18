Ghana: GSS Forum Pushes for Establishment of National Data Fund

Participants at the maiden data forum, organised by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), have called for the establishment of a National Data Fund to finance data production.

According to the participants, Ghana could no longer rely on sporadic donor funding to run a modern statistical system, given the importance of data in national planning, and must adopt new financing models.

The first annual forum for data producers, users, and enhancers was held in Accra on the theme: 'Financing Innovations in Data and Statistics for Sustainable and Inclusive Development.'

The programme, held under the auspices of the Ghana Statistical Service Development Partner Group (GSSDPG), sought to improve coordination, dialogue, and sustainable financing within Ghana's national data ecosystem.

It also marked the observance of African Statistics Day 2025, celebrated under the continental theme: 'Leveraging innovations in data and statistics to promote a just, peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous society for Africans.'

The Forum noted that the proposed National Data Fund could pool resources from government, donors, and businesses.

They averred that Ghana's future depended on strong data, and that data financing must be mainstreamed into sector budgets; data treated as core infrastructure; and public-private-partnerships adopted to create mutual value.

"When data is produced well, funded well, shared well, and used well, it leads to smarter decisions, fairer policies, stronger public services, better use of public money, and more opportunities for every community," they stated.

The participants also called for the adoption of modern technologies, stronger governance standards, improved accessibility and use of data, enhanced capacity-building, and cross-sector collaboration.

They called on all institutions and citizens to "actively support these actions and uphold a culture where data guides Ghana's development choices."

The participants further underscored the need for the country to promote and institutionalise innovative technologies, including data science, digital data collection tools, geospatial systems, and data integration platforms to enhance data quality and efficiency.