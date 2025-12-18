Ghana: Ada Mankrado Advocates Inclusive Growth and Community Engagement

Nene Agude Obichere III, the Ada State Mankrado, has called on the government to ensure that promises made to the people translate into tangible actions, emphasizing that development must go beyond rhetoric to deliver measurable improvements in livelihoods.

He urged a comprehensive approach to restructuring and expanding the Ada State, anchored on inclusive development, accountability, and sustained engagement with traditional authorities and local communities.

While recent macroeconomic indicators, including the relative stability of the Ghana cedi and low inflation, are encouraging, Nene Agude Obichere III noted that residents of Ada have yet to fully feel the benefits through improved infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities.

During a visit by the Great Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and the Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) of Tema East and West, the Mankrado expressed concern over declining student performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across Ada. He announced plans to establish a committee to investigate causes and recommend practical, long-term solutions.

He also raised alarms about growing sea erosion, which continues to threaten homes, farmlands, and livelihoods, and stressed the urgent need for coastal protection measures. Additionally, he lamented the poor state of feeder and industrial roads, which hinder agricultural productivity and economic growth.

Responding to these concerns, the Ada West MCE, Mr Jerry John Foreigner Mills-Nkrumah, highlighted ongoing and planned interventions, including nearly completed water treatment plants in Sege, construction of two new health facilities with nurses' quarters, rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities, and plans for a six-unit classroom block.

On infrastructure, he acknowledged road challenges and noted that maintenance equipment, including drip machines, would soon be deployed. Construction of the Sege-Battor road is expected to commence shortly. Funding has also been secured for a 24-hour market in Sege, featuring a clinic, kindergarten, lockable stores, and Turkish Government support for the old market's rehabilitation.

The Ada East MCE, Mr Kenneth Kabu Kanor, reported that part of a GH¢18 million allocation for development projects had been received and cited new school projects, sanitation interventions, and efforts to complete stalled legacy projects.

At the Tema Traditional Council, Acting Vice President Nii Adjetey Agbo II raised concerns about tensions between industrial and residential areas, alleged misuse of industrial lands, and the urgent need for sea defence along the Tema shoreline due to rising sea levels and port-related developments.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, assured traditional leaders that earlier concerns had yielded results, including GETFund-approved basic schools now under construction, and reaffirmed government commitment to responsive governance, infrastructure delivery, and sustained collaboration with traditional authorities.

Cecilia Yada Lagba, ADA