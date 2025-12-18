Ghanaians Must Take Control of Natural Resources - Dr Kpikpi

Dr John Kpikpi, the 2024 presidential candidate of the Progressive Alliance of Ghana (PAG), has called on Ghanaians to take ownership and control of the country's natural resources to secure lasting economic benefits from mineral exploitation.

Dr Kpikpi made the remarks while appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Lands and Natural Resources during a public hearing on Ghana's lithium agreement, which brought together government officials, industry experts, civil society organisations, and members of the public.

He argued that Ghana's current approach to mineral resource negotiations often relegates the country to a secondary role, despite being the rightful owner of the resources. According to him, foreign companies are frequently portrayed as providing the primary value through capital investments, while Ghana is treated as contributing little.

"Up until now, we have been treated as if we are coming empty-handed and the foreign company is bringing everything," Dr Kpikpi said. "They then decide, out of goodwill, to give us five or ten per cent. That approach is wrong. We own the resource and its value, and that must be recognised."

He stressed that Ghana's in-ground lithium reserves should be treated as capital and form the basis for equity negotiations. "If the resource is valued at $90 billion and a company brings $10 billion, then Ghana should be the dominant shareholder. That should be the starting point, and from there we set the direction," he explained.

Dr Kpikpi added that redefining Ghana's position would allow the country to retain greater economic value, exercise strategic control, and shape the future of the mining sector.

Beyond ownership, he emphasised the need to strengthen local capacity to ensure that Ghanaians directly benefit from resource exploitation. "We must equip our people with the skills, techniques, and entrepreneurial capacity needed in the mining industry. Mining is not an impossible activity," he said.

He also expressed concern over significant capital flight under existing multinational arrangements, claiming that about $80 billion had leaked out of Ghana over the past decade due to such agreements. He called for ownership structures that give Ghana majority control.

Dr Kpikpi concluded that with strong leadership, an empowered workforce, and strategic technical partnerships, Ghana could break away from unequal agreements and fully harness its natural resources for national development.