Ghana: KSA Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Urges Pilgrims to Comply With Health Requirements

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced strict health guidelines for pilgrims intending to perform Hajj 2026. Individuals with major organ failure--including kidney failure requiring dialysis, heart failure with symptoms during minimal physical activity, and chronic lung disease requiring oxygen support--are not eligible to undertake the pilgrimage.

Other medical conditions that disqualify prospective pilgrims include advanced liver cirrhosis, severe neurological or psychiatric disorders that impair cognition, and conditions causing major motor disability. The guidelines were outlined in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Hajj Board, and shared with The Ghanaian Times.

The statement emphasised that all pilgrims must be physically fit and free from health conditions that could hinder the performance of Hajj rites or pose significant public risk. Compliance with the health requirements is mandatory for the issuance of a Hajj visa by Saudi authorities.

Additionally, all prospective pilgrims must present valid vaccination certificates for meningococcal meningitis, yellow fever, and polio. COVID-19 vaccination is particularly important for individuals aged 65 and above and those with chronic health conditions. Pilgrims must have received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine dose between 2021 and 2025.

To ensure adherence, Saudi authorities will conduct medical screenings at all ports of entry. Pilgrims who fail to meet the requirements may be denied entry, isolated, or subjected to further medical evaluation.

The statement also urged pilgrims to pay their Hajj fares within the stipulated timelines. Early payment allows the Hajj team to schedule medical examinations, administer mandatory vaccinations, and prepare documentation promptly, reducing delays in visa processing.

"Pilgrims are advised to avoid last-minute arrangements, which may result in delays in visa processing. We thank all intending pilgrims for their cooperation and urge strict compliance to ensure a safe and successful Hajj," the statement concluded.